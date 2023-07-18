Leonie Beck Completes Open Water Sweep with 5k Victory Over van Rouwendaal, Cunha

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

26-year-old German Leonie Beck backed up Saturday’s 10-kilometer victory with a 5k win on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to sweep both events at the World Championships since 2007.

Russia’s Larisa Ilchenko was the last to achieve the feat at the 2017 World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Beck touched first in 59:31.70, one second ahead of the Netherlands’ Sharon van Rouwendaal (59:32.70) and two seconds ahead Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha (59:33.90).

“I’m really happy, Beck said. “I didn’t believe I could win a medal in the 5k after the hard 10k race. The 10k event was also a qualification (for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games) so that (added) a lot of pressure. Mentally it’s not easy, but I’m really happy that I could win the 5k. I never would have thought of it.

“I tried to save a bit of energy in the first lap but there are only 3 laps so you cannot be saving too much energy. I hit something during the race and got something in my eye. Because of that I (dropped back) a lot of places after the first buoy. I had to catch the group at one point after one and a half laps. I (tried) to catch the feet of Ana. Then I tried my best to go in front and raced till the end.”

The 26-year-old van Rouwendaal won the 10k at the 2016 Olympics and 2022 World Championships while Cunha was the two-time defending world champion in the 5k and the reigning Olympic champion in the 10k.

“Ana Marcela was holding me back a little bit but I came very close,” van Rouwendaal said. “So I’m very happy with this race. I never got a medal in the 5k in worlds, so I’m very happy with this one. Next plan is to (race in) a world cup in Paris in two and half weeks and then a holiday and then the new next season will start.”

Portugal’s Angelica Andre (59:35.60), Italy’s Barbara Pozzobon (59:35.80), Brazil’s Viviane Jungblut (59:38.20), France’s Aurelie Muller (59:40.10), and Hungary’s Bettina Fabian (59:44.20) rounded out the top eight finishers at Seaside Momochi Beach Park in Fukuoka, Japan.

Beck won the 10km title in 2:02:34.00, four seconds ahead of Australia’s Chelsea Gubecka. Women’s 10k bronze medalist Katie Grimes opted not to swim Tuesday’s 5k after becoming the first American to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday. The 17-year-old Grimes still has the 400 IM and 1500 freestyle on her program in the pool next week.

Beck’s victory also made it 3-for-3 for Germans so far in open water events with Florian Wellbrock cruising to a win in the men’s 10k two days ago. The men’s 5k began two hours after the women’s 5k.

Women’s 5k – Top 8 Finishers