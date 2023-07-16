Wellbrock Reclaims World Title in the Men’s 10k, Rasovszky, Klement Grab Paris Berths

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 23 to 30, 2023

Fukuoka, Japan

Marine Messe Fukuoka

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Results

German distance star Florian Wellbrock asserted his dominance in open water, taking the World Championship title in the men’s 10k by 18 seconds today.

Bouncing back from his bronze medal finish at last year’s championships, Wellbrock finished in a time of 1:50.40.30, coming in over 18 seconds ahead of runner-up Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary. Rasovszky also came in under the 1:51.00 mark, dipping under it in a time of 1:50.59.00.

Unlike the women’s 10k, the battle for third was not nearly as tight as German Oliver Klement nabbed the bronze with a 1:51.00.80 performance, just missing out on the silver medal.

For Klement, this marked his first individual medal at the World Championships. He won a gold medal as a member of Germany’s 4×1500 relay last year.

With their top-3 finishes in this event, Wellbrock, Rasovszky, and Klement all officially qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the 10k. Wellbrock and Rasovszky finished 1-2 at the 2021 Olympic Games in this race, giving them the chance to repeat their finishes in Paris.

Behind Klement, Italians Domenico Acerenza and Gregorio Paltrinieri nabbed the 4th and 5th place positions. Last year, the pair finished 1st and 2nd in this event, meaning that Wellbrock was the only returning member of the podium from last year’s meet. Paltrinieri narrowly finished ahead of Athanasios Kynigakis of Greece, with Kynigakis wrapping up the top 6 finishers with a 1:51.42.10.