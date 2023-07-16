Gabi Albiero Drops New Personal Best of 24.69 in the 50 Free in Greensboro Sectionals TT

2023 ESSZ SUMMER LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS – GREENSBORO

University of Louisville swimmer Gabi Albiero swam 24.69 in a time trial on Friday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center during the Sectional Championships.

Her second 50 free time trial of the day (she was 24.83 in the other), that swim is a new best time for her and ranks her 5th in the US so far this season. The time won’t count for a US National Team ranking, because it was done in a time trial, but if it did, it would have put her 5th.

Albier’s previous best was a 24.76 from US Nationals two weeks ago; prior to that, she had never gone under 25 seconds. Her time at Nationals ranked her 7th; if she had gone the same 24.69 she swam on Friday, it would have moved her up to 5th place.

Albiero is a current member of the USA Swimming National Team in the 100 fly, and is so far in position to occupy a spot again – she ranks 6th in that event in the qualifying period.

Gabi Albiero finished 3rd in the 50 free, 4th in the 100 free, and 5th in the 100 fly at the 2023 NCAA Championships in March as a junior.

Earlier this week, her older brother Nick Albiero announced that he will begin representing Brazil internationally – both siblings hold dual citizenship through their father, Louisville head coach Arthur Albiero, who is a native Brazilian. Gabi and Nick both raced at the recent Brazilian National Championships, where Gabi won the 50 free and 50 fly.

Gabi shared Nick’s post announcing the move on her Instagram story, adding “On my way!”, though it wasn’t immediately clear what she meant by that.