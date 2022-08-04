The 2022-23 U.S. National Team Rankings Through Summer Nationals

USA Swimming’s 2022-2023 National Team Roster will be named in early September, after the qualifying period concludes at the end of August.
The National Team roster consists of the top-six ranked swimmers in each individual Olympic event from the U.S. inside the qualifying period, which began on January 1, 2022, and runs until August 31, 2022.
Qualifying for the National Team gives athletes several key benefits, including access to monthly stipends, meet reimbursement, athlete health insurance, and Olympic Training Center access, among other things. Read more about the benefits here.
Carson Foster leads all swimmers with six events in which he’s currently in line to qualify for the National Team, while Katie Ledecky, Leah Smith, Shaine Casas and Claire Curzan all have five.
Before getting into the times, it’s worth noting that relay lead-offs don’t count towards National Team status (or time trials, swim-offs, official splits). In these rankings, that altered the times from Caeleb Dressel (men’s 100 free), Ryan Held (men’s 100 free) and Claire Weinstein (women’s 200 free), though it didn’t impact their status on the team.
Here’s how things stack up with four weeks until the qualifying window closes:
Men’s 50 Freestyle
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Dressel, Caeleb
|21.29
|International Team Trials
|4/30/2022
|Gator Swim Club
|2
|Andrew, Michael
|21.41
|2022 World Champs
|6/24/2022
|Unattached
|3
|Curtiss, David
|21.76
|2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – Mis
|6/4/2022
|Wolfpack Elite
|4
|King, Matt
|21.83
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/30/2022
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|5
|Curry, Brooks
|21.84
|International Team Trials
|4/30/2022
|Tiger Aquatics Swim Club
|6
|Held, Ryan
|21.85
|International Team Trials
|4/30/2022
|New York Athletic Club
Men’s 100 Freestyle
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Dressel, Caeleb
|47.79
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|Gator Swim Club
|2
|Curry, Brooks
|47.90
|2022 World Champs
|6/21/2022
|Unattached
|3
|Held, Ryan
|48.18
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|New York Athletic Club
|4
|Casas, Shaine
|48.23
|2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals
|7/7/2022
|Longhorn Aquatics
|5
|Armstrong, Hunter
|48.25
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|Ohio State University
|5
|Kibler, Drew
|48.25
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|University of Texas
Men’s 200 Freestyle
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Kibler, Drew
|1:45.01
|2022 World Champs
|6/20/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Smith, Kieran
|1:45.16
|2022 World Champs
|6/20/2022
|Unattached
|3
|Foster, Carson
|1:45.57
|International Team Trials
|4/27/2022
|University of Texas
|4
|Hobson, Luke
|1:46.14
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/27/2022
|Unattached
|5
|Magahey, Jake
|1:46.62
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/27/2022
|SwimAtlanta
|6
|House, Grant
|1:46.68
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/27/2022
|Sun Devil Swimming
Men’s 400 Freestyle
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Foster, Carson
|3:45.29
|2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals
|7/8/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Smith, Kieran
|3:45.70
|2022 World Champs
|6/18/2022
|Unattached
|3
|Freeman, Trey
|3:46.12
|2022 World Champs
|6/18/2022
|Unattached
|4
|Magahey, Jake
|3:46.36
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/29/2022
|SwimAtlanta
|5
|Mitchell, Jake
|3:46.59
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/29/2022
|Unattached
|6
|Dant, Ross
|3:47.11
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|NC State University
Men’s 800 Freestyle
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Finke, Bobby
|7:39.36
|2022 World Champs
|6/21/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Clark, Charlie
|7:50.07
|International Team Trials
|4/30/2022
|Ohio State University
|3
|Gallant, Will
|7:53.34
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/30/2022
|Wolfpack Elite
|4
|Johnston, David
|7:54.40
|International Team Trials
|4/30/2022
|University of Texas
|5
|Plage, James
|7:54.77
|2022 NC ESSZ Summer Sectionals
|7/14/2022
|Wolfpack Elite
|6
|Dant, Ross
|7:56.06
|International Team Trials
|4/30/2022
|NC State University
Men’s 1500 Freestyle
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Finke, Bobby
|14:36.70
|2022 World Champs
|6/25/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Clark, Charlie
|14:51.78
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|Ohio State University
|3
|Gallant, Will
|14:57.08
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/26/2022
|Wolfpack Elite
|4
|Johnston, David
|15:02.37
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/26/2022
|The Swim Team
|5
|Enyeart, Alec
|15:05.10
|2022 IN NCSA Summer Swimming Championships2
|7/31/2022
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|6
|Chai, Matthew
|15:16.42
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|FAST Swim Team
Men’s 100 Backstroke
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Murphy, Ryan
|51.97
|2022 World Champs
|6/20/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Armstrong, Hunter
|51.98
|2022 World Champs
|6/20/2022
|Unattached
|3
|Casas, Shaine
|52.51
|2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals
|7/8/2022
|Longhorn Aquatics
|4
|Ress, Justin
|52.73
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|T-5
|Carr, Daniel
|53.59
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|Unattached
|T-5
|Diehl, Daniel
|53.59
|2022 NI EZ Speedo Sectional (LCM) Buffalo
|3/26/2022
|YMCA of Cumberland
Men’s 200 Backstroke
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Murphy, Ryan
|1:54.52
|2022 World Champs
|6/23/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Casas, Shaine
|1:55.35
|2022 World Champs
|6/23/2022
|Unattached
|3
|Foster, Carson
|1:55.86
|2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals
|7/9/2022
|Unattached
|4
|Aikins, Jack
|1:56.29
|International Team Trials
|4/27/2022
|University Of Virginia
|5
|Tapp, Hunter
|1:56.79
|International Team Trials
|4/27/2022
|NC State University
|6
|Lasco, Destin
|1:57.31
|International Team Trials
|4/27/2022
|Unattached
Men’s 100 Breaststroke
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Fink, Nic
|58.37
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club
|2
|Andrew, Michael
|58.51
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|MA Swim Academy
|3
|Matheny, Josh
|59.44
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/29/2022
|Indiana Swim Club
|4
|Houseman, Kevin
|1:00.05
|2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West
|3/3/2022
|Unattached
|5
|Swanson, Charlie
|1:00.06
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|6
|Cope, Tommy
|1:00.25
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|Indiana Swim Club
Men’s 200 Breaststroke
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Fallon, Matt
|2:07.91
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/27/2022
|Athens Bulldog Swim Club
|2
|Fink, Nic
|2:08.84
|International Team Trials
|4/27/2022
|Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club
|3
|Swanson, Charlie
|2:08.84
|International Team Trials
|4/27/2022
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|3
|Foster, Jake
|2:09.00
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/27/2022
|Mason Manta Rays
|5
|Pouch, Aj
|2:09.07
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/27/2022
|Virginia Tech
|6
|Licon, Will
|2:09.13
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/27/2022
|Longhorn Aquatics
Men’s 100 Butterfly
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Dressel, Caeleb
|50.01
|International Team Trials
|4/28/2022
|Gator Swim Club
|2
|Casas, Shaine
|50.40
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/28/2022
|Longhorn Aquatics
|3
|Andrew, Michael
|50.88
|International Team Trials
|4/28/2022
|MA Swim Academy
|4
|Julian, Trenton
|51.10
|International Team Trials
|4/28/2022
|Unattached
|5
|Rose, Dare
|51.40
|International Team Trials
|4/28/2022
|California Aquatics
|6
|Urlando, Luca
|51.72
|International Team Trials
|4/28/2022
|DART Swimming
Men’s 200 Butterfly
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Foster, Carson
|1:53.67
|2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals
|7/7/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Urlando, Luca
|1:54.10
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|DART Swimming
|3
|Julian, Trenton
|1:54.22
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|Unattached
|4
|Jett, Gabriel
|1:54.37
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/26/2022
|California Aquatics
|5
|Harting, Zach
|1:55.09
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|Cardinal Aquatics
|6
|Kalisz, Chase
|1:56.03
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|Athens Bulldog Swim Club
Men’s 200 IM
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Casas, Shaine
|1:55.24
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/30/2022
|Longhorn Aquatics
|2
|Foster, Carson
|1:55.71
|2022 World Champs
|6/22/2022
|Unattached
|3
|Kalisz, Chase
|1:56.21
|International Team Trials
|4/30/2022
|Athens Bulldog Swim Club
|4
|Stewart, Sam
|1:56.91
|2022 Futures Championships – College Station
|7/30/2022
|Unattached
|5
|Julian, Trenton
|1:58.30
|International Team Trials
|4/30/2022
|Unattached
|6
|Lasco, Destin
|1:58.42
|International Team Trials
|4/30/2022
|Unattached
Men’s 400 IM
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Foster, Carson
|4:06.56
|2022 World Champs
|6/18/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Kalisz, Chase
|4:07.47
|2022 World Champs
|6/18/2022
|Unattached
|3
|Finke, Bobby
|4:10.57
|International Team Trials
|4/28/2022
|University of Florida
|4
|Vargas, Kevin
|4:11.45
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/28/2022
|La Mirada Armada
|5
|Johnston, David
|4:13.24
|International Team Trials
|4/28/2022
|University of Texas
|6
|Foster, Jake
|4:13.76
|International Team Trials
|4/28/2022
|University of Texas
Women’s 50 Freestyle
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Brown, Erika
|24.38
|2022 World Champs
|6/25/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Curzan, Claire
|24.43
|2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San
|4/1/2022
|TAC Titans
|3
|Walsh, Gretchen
|24.47
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/30/2022
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|4
|Huske, Torri
|24.50
|International Team Trials
|4/30/2022
|Unattached
|5
|Douglass, Kate
|24.59
|International Team Trials
|4/30/2022
|University Of Virginia
|6
|Weitzeil, Abbey
|24.73
|2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West
|3/5/2022
|California Aquatics
Women’s 100 Freestyle
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Huske, Torri
|52.92
|2022 World Champs
|6/23/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Hinds, Natalie
|53.53
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/26/2022
|Gator Swim Club
|3
|Curzan, Claire
|53.58
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|TAC Titans
|4
|Brown, Erika
|53.59
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|Tennessee Aquatics
|5
|Walsh, Gretchen
|53.86
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/26/2022
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|6
|Douglass, Kate
|53.99
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|University Of Virginia
Women’s 200 Freestyle
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Ledecky, Katie
|1:54.50
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/27/2022
|Gator Swim Club
|2
|Gemmell, Erin
|1:56.14
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/27/2022
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|3
|Smith, Leah
|1:56.90
|2022 World Champs
|6/20/2022
|Unattached
|4
|Weinstein, Claire
|1:56.94
|2022 World Champs
|6/20/2022
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|5
|Madden, Paige
|1:57.12
|2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San
|3/31/2022
|Unattached
|6
|Flickinger, Hali
|1:57.53
|International Team Trials
|4/27/2022
|Sun Devil Swimming
Women’s 400 Freestyle
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Ledecky, Katie
|3:58.15
|2022 World Champs
|6/18/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Smith, Leah
|4:02.08
|2022 World Champs
|6/18/2022
|Unattached
|3
|Grimes, Katie
|4:05.77
|2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – Mis
|6/2/2022
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|4
|Gemmell, Erin
|4:06.17
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/29/2022
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|5
|Sims, Bella
|4:06.61
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|6
|Flickinger, Hali
|4:07.97
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|Sun Devil Swimming
Women’s 800 Freestyle
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Ledecky, Katie
|8:08.04
|2022 World Champs
|6/24/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Smith, Leah
|8:17.52
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|Longhorn Aquatics
|3
|Sims, Bella
|8:22.36
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|4
|Grimes, Katie
|8:22.73
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|5
|Weinstein, Claire
|8:29.34
|International Team Trials
|4/26/2022
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|6
|Denigan, Mariah
|8:31.12
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/26/2022
|Indiana Swim Club
Women’s 1500 Freestyle
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Ledecky, Katie
|15:30.15
|2022 World Champs
|6/20/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Grimes, Katie
|15:44.89
|2022 World Champs
|6/20/2022
|Unattached
|3
|Denigan, Mariah
|16:12.44
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/30/2022
|Indiana Swim Club
|4
|Sims, Bella
|16:15.87
|International Team Trials
|4/30/2022
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|5
|McMahon, Kensey
|16:16.22
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/30/2022
|University Of Alabama Swim Club
|6
|Weinstein, Claire
|16:22.78
|International Team Trials
|4/30/2022
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
Women’s 100 Backstroke
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Smith, Regan
|57.65
|2022 World Champs
|6/19/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Curzan, Claire
|58.39
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|TAC Titans
|3
|White, Rhyan
|58.59
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|University Of Alabama Swim Club
|4
|Berkoff, Katharine
|58.61
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|NC State University
|5
|Stadden, Isabelle
|59.16
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|Unattached
|5
|Smoliga, Olivia
|59.29
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|Sun Devil Swimming
Women’s 200 Backstroke
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Bacon, Phoebe
|2:05.08
|International Team Trials
|4/27/2022
|Unattached
|2
|White, Rhyan
|2:05.13
|International Team Trials
|4/27/2022
|University Of Alabama Swim Club
|3
|Smith, Regan
|2:05.65
|International Team Trials
|4/27/2022
|Unattached
|4
|Stadden, Isabelle
|2:07.29
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/27/2022
|California Aquatics
|5
|Curzan, Claire
|2:07.31
|2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West
|3/4/2022
|TAC Titans
|6
|Smoliga, Olivia
|2:09.35
|2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West
|3/4/2022
|Unattached
Women’s 100 Breaststroke
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|King, Lilly
|1:05.32
|2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San
|3/31/2022
|Indiana Swim Club
|2
|Lazor, Annie
|1:05.91
|2022 IN NAT Indy Spring Cup
|5/19/2022
|Indiana Swim Club
|3
|Dobler, Kaitlyn
|1:06.19
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|Unattached
|4
|Jacoby, Lydia
|1:06.21
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|Seward Tsunami Swim Club
|5
|Walsh, Alex
|1:07.59
|International Team Trials
|4/29/2022
|University Of Virginia
|6
|Thomas, Lucy
|1:07.63
|2022 Speedo Junior National Championships
|8/1/2022
|
Elmbrook Swim Club
Women’s 200 Breaststroke
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|King, Lilly
|2:21.19
|International Team Trials
|4/27/2022
|Indiana Swim Club
|2
|Douglass, Kate
|2:21.43
|International Team Trials
|4/27/2022
|University Of Virginia
|3
|Lazor, Annie
|2:21.91
|International Team Trials
|4/27/2022
|Indiana Swim Club
|4
|Keating, Anna
|2:24.62
|International Team Trials
|4/27/2022
|University Of Virginia
|5
|Looze, Mackenzie
|2:25.35
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/27/2022
|Indiana Swim Club
|6
|Jacoby, Lydia
|2:25.98
|2022 Mare Nostrum Tour Monaco
|5/22/2022
|Seward Tsunami Swim Club
Women’s 100 Butterfly
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Huske, Torri
|55.64
|2022 World Champs
|6/19/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Curzan, Claire
|56.35
|International Team Trials
|4/28/2022
|TAC Titans
|3
|Walsh, Gretchen
|57.44
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/28/2022
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|4
|Dahlia (Worrell), Kelsi
|57.53
|2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West
|3/4/2022
|Cardinal Aquatics
|5
|Pash, Kelly
|57.73
|2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals
|7/9/2022
|Unattached
|6
|Albiero, Gabi
|57.82
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/28/2022
|Cardinal Aquatics
With Kelsi Dahlia having retired, the next spot would go to Kate Douglass, who went 58.14 at the International Team Trials. However, last year’s U.S. National Team roster included some already-retired swimmers.
Women’s 200 Butterfly
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Flickinger, Hali
|2:05.90
|2022 World Champs
|6/21/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Smith, Regan
|2:06.79
|2022 World Champs
|6/22/2022
|Unattached
|3
|Luther, Dakota
|2:07.02
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/26/2022
|Longhorn Aquatics
|4
|Looney, Lindsay
|2:07.25
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/26/2022
|Sun Devil Swimming
|5
|Howley, Tess
|2:08.07
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/26/2022
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|6
|Pash, Kelly
|2:08.39
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/26/2022
|Unattached
Women’s 200 IM
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Walsh, Alex
|2:07.13
|2022 World Champs
|6/19/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Hayes, Leah
|2:08.91
|2022 World Champs
|6/19/2022
|Unattached
|3
|Smith, Leah
|2:11.67
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/30/2022
|Longhorn Aquatics
|4
|Nelson, Beata
|2:11.76
|2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West
|3/5/2022
|Unattached
|5
|Margalis, Melanie
|2:12.03
|2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West
|3/5/2022
|Saint Petersburg Aquatics
|6
|Hartman, Zoie
|2:12.04
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/30/2022
|Athens Bulldog Swim Club
With Melanie Margalis having presumably retired, the next spot would go to Justina Kozan, who clocked 2:12.56 at Summer Nationals.
Women’s 400 IM
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|Date
|Club
|1
|Grimes, Katie
|4:32.67
|2022 World Champs
|6/25/2022
|Unattached
|2
|Ledecky, Katie
|4:35.77
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/28/2022
|Gator Swim Club
|3
|Weyant, Emma
|4:36.00
|2022 World Champs
|6/25/2022
|Unattached
|4
|Flickinger, Hali
|4:36.46
|2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West
|3/4/2022
|Sun Devil Swimming
|5
|Smith, Leah
|4:36.66
|2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals
|7/28/2022
|Longhorn Aquatics
|6
|Hayes, Leah
|4:39.65
|International Team Trials
|4/28/2022
|Fox Valley Park District Riptides
USA Swimming named its 2022-2023 Open Water National Team in May following the conclusion of the Open Water National Championships.
Daniel Carr retired, no?
Carson foster making the national team in 6/7 200/400 meter races is so slay
So the only remaining meets of any consequence are jr pan pacs and duel in the pool?
Thought duel in the pool was SCM