The 2022-23 U.S. National Team Rankings Through Summer Nationals

USA Swimming’s 2022-2023 National Team Roster will be named in early September, after the qualifying period concludes at the end of August.

The National Team roster consists of the top-six ranked swimmers in each individual Olympic event from the U.S. inside the qualifying period, which began on January 1, 2022, and runs until August 31, 2022.

Qualifying for the National Team gives athletes several key benefits, including access to monthly stipends, meet reimbursement, athlete health insurance, and Olympic Training Center access, among other things. Read more about the benefits here.

Carson Foster leads all swimmers with six events in which he’s currently in line to qualify for the National Team, while Katie Ledecky, Leah Smith, Shaine Casas and Claire Curzan all have five.

Before getting into the times, it’s worth noting that relay lead-offs don’t count towards National Team status (or time trials, swim-offs, official splits). In these rankings, that altered the times from Caeleb Dressel (men’s 100 free), Ryan Held (men’s 100 free) and Claire Weinstein (women’s 200 free), though it didn’t impact their status on the team.

Here’s how things stack up with four weeks until the qualifying window closes:

Men’s 50 Freestyle

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Dressel, Caeleb 21.29 International Team Trials 4/30/2022 Gator Swim Club 2 Andrew, Michael 21.41 2022 World Champs 6/24/2022 Unattached 3 Curtiss, David 21.76 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – Mis 6/4/2022 Wolfpack Elite 4 King, Matt 21.83 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/30/2022 Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA 5 Curry, Brooks 21.84 International Team Trials 4/30/2022 Tiger Aquatics Swim Club 6 Held, Ryan 21.85 International Team Trials 4/30/2022 New York Athletic Club

Men’s 100 Freestyle

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Dressel, Caeleb 47.79 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 Gator Swim Club 2 Curry, Brooks 47.90 2022 World Champs 6/21/2022 Unattached 3 Held, Ryan 48.18 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 New York Athletic Club 4 Casas, Shaine 48.23 2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals 7/7/2022 Longhorn Aquatics 5 Armstrong, Hunter 48.25 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 Ohio State University 5 Kibler, Drew 48.25 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 University of Texas

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Kibler, Drew 1:45.01 2022 World Champs 6/20/2022 Unattached 2 Smith, Kieran 1:45.16 2022 World Champs 6/20/2022 Unattached 3 Foster, Carson 1:45.57 International Team Trials 4/27/2022 University of Texas 4 Hobson, Luke 1:46.14 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/27/2022 Unattached 5 Magahey, Jake 1:46.62 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/27/2022 SwimAtlanta 6 House, Grant 1:46.68 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/27/2022 Sun Devil Swimming

Men’s 400 Freestyle

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Foster, Carson 3:45.29 2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals 7/8/2022 Unattached 2 Smith, Kieran 3:45.70 2022 World Champs 6/18/2022 Unattached 3 Freeman, Trey 3:46.12 2022 World Champs 6/18/2022 Unattached 4 Magahey, Jake 3:46.36 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/29/2022 SwimAtlanta 5 Mitchell, Jake 3:46.59 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/29/2022 Unattached 6 Dant, Ross 3:47.11 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 NC State University

Men’s 800 Freestyle

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Finke, Bobby 7:39.36 2022 World Champs 6/21/2022 Unattached 2 Clark, Charlie 7:50.07 International Team Trials 4/30/2022 Ohio State University 3 Gallant, Will 7:53.34 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/30/2022 Wolfpack Elite 4 Johnston, David 7:54.40 International Team Trials 4/30/2022 University of Texas 5 Plage, James 7:54.77 2022 NC ESSZ Summer Sectionals 7/14/2022 Wolfpack Elite 6 Dant, Ross 7:56.06 International Team Trials 4/30/2022 NC State University

Men’s 1500 Freestyle

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Finke, Bobby 14:36.70 2022 World Champs 6/25/2022 Unattached 2 Clark, Charlie 14:51.78 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 Ohio State University 3 Gallant, Will 14:57.08 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/26/2022 Wolfpack Elite 4 Johnston, David 15:02.37 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/26/2022 The Swim Team 5 Enyeart, Alec 15:05.10 2022 IN NCSA Summer Swimming Championships2 7/31/2022 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. 6 Chai, Matthew 15:16.42 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 FAST Swim Team

Men’s 100 Backstroke

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Murphy, Ryan 51.97 2022 World Champs 6/20/2022 Unattached 2 Armstrong, Hunter 51.98 2022 World Champs 6/20/2022 Unattached 3 Casas, Shaine 52.51 2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals 7/8/2022 Longhorn Aquatics 4 Ress, Justin 52.73 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 Mission Viejo Nadadores T-5 Carr, Daniel 53.59 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 Unattached T-5 Diehl, Daniel 53.59 2022 NI EZ Speedo Sectional (LCM) Buffalo 3/26/2022 YMCA of Cumberland

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Murphy, Ryan 1:54.52 2022 World Champs 6/23/2022 Unattached 2 Casas, Shaine 1:55.35 2022 World Champs 6/23/2022 Unattached 3 Foster, Carson 1:55.86 2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals 7/9/2022 Unattached 4 Aikins, Jack 1:56.29 International Team Trials 4/27/2022 University Of Virginia 5 Tapp, Hunter 1:56.79 International Team Trials 4/27/2022 NC State University 6 Lasco, Destin 1:57.31 International Team Trials 4/27/2022 Unattached

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Fink, Nic 58.37 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club 2 Andrew, Michael 58.51 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 MA Swim Academy 3 Matheny, Josh 59.44 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/29/2022 Indiana Swim Club 4 Houseman, Kevin 1:00.05 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West 3/3/2022 Unattached 5 Swanson, Charlie 1:00.06 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc 6 Cope, Tommy 1:00.25 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 Indiana Swim Club

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Fallon, Matt 2:07.91 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/27/2022 Athens Bulldog Swim Club 2 Fink, Nic 2:08.84 International Team Trials 4/27/2022 Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club 3 Swanson, Charlie 2:08.84 International Team Trials 4/27/2022 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc 3 Foster, Jake 2:09.00 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/27/2022 Mason Manta Rays 5 Pouch, Aj 2:09.07 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/27/2022 Virginia Tech 6 Licon, Will 2:09.13 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/27/2022 Longhorn Aquatics

Men’s 100 Butterfly

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Dressel, Caeleb 50.01 International Team Trials 4/28/2022 Gator Swim Club 2 Casas, Shaine 50.40 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/28/2022 Longhorn Aquatics 3 Andrew, Michael 50.88 International Team Trials 4/28/2022 MA Swim Academy 4 Julian, Trenton 51.10 International Team Trials 4/28/2022 Unattached 5 Rose, Dare 51.40 International Team Trials 4/28/2022 California Aquatics 6 Urlando, Luca 51.72 International Team Trials 4/28/2022 DART Swimming

Men’s 200 Butterfly

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Foster, Carson 1:53.67 2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals 7/7/2022 Unattached 2 Urlando, Luca 1:54.10 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 DART Swimming 3 Julian, Trenton 1:54.22 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 Unattached 4 Jett, Gabriel 1:54.37 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/26/2022 California Aquatics 5 Harting, Zach 1:55.09 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 Cardinal Aquatics 6 Kalisz, Chase 1:56.03 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 Athens Bulldog Swim Club

Men’s 200 IM

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Casas, Shaine 1:55.24 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/30/2022 Longhorn Aquatics 2 Foster, Carson 1:55.71 2022 World Champs 6/22/2022 Unattached 3 Kalisz, Chase 1:56.21 International Team Trials 4/30/2022 Athens Bulldog Swim Club 4 Stewart, Sam 1:56.91 2022 Futures Championships – College Station 7/30/2022 Unattached 5 Julian, Trenton 1:58.30 International Team Trials 4/30/2022 Unattached 6 Lasco, Destin 1:58.42 International Team Trials 4/30/2022 Unattached

Men’s 400 IM

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Foster, Carson 4:06.56 2022 World Champs 6/18/2022 Unattached 2 Kalisz, Chase 4:07.47 2022 World Champs 6/18/2022 Unattached 3 Finke, Bobby 4:10.57 International Team Trials 4/28/2022 University of Florida 4 Vargas, Kevin 4:11.45 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/28/2022 La Mirada Armada 5 Johnston, David 4:13.24 International Team Trials 4/28/2022 University of Texas 6 Foster, Jake 4:13.76 International Team Trials 4/28/2022 University of Texas

Women’s 50 Freestyle

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Brown, Erika 24.38 2022 World Champs 6/25/2022 Unattached 2 Curzan, Claire 24.43 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San 4/1/2022 TAC Titans 3 Walsh, Gretchen 24.47 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/30/2022 Nashville Aquatic Club 4 Huske, Torri 24.50 International Team Trials 4/30/2022 Unattached 5 Douglass, Kate 24.59 International Team Trials 4/30/2022 University Of Virginia 6 Weitzeil, Abbey 24.73 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West 3/5/2022 California Aquatics

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Huske, Torri 52.92 2022 World Champs 6/23/2022 Unattached 2 Hinds, Natalie 53.53 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/26/2022 Gator Swim Club 3 Curzan, Claire 53.58 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 TAC Titans 4 Brown, Erika 53.59 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 Tennessee Aquatics 5 Walsh, Gretchen 53.86 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/26/2022 Nashville Aquatic Club 6 Douglass, Kate 53.99 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 University Of Virginia

Women’s 200 Freestyle

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Ledecky, Katie 1:54.50 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/27/2022 Gator Swim Club 2 Gemmell, Erin 1:56.14 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/27/2022 Nation’s Capital Swim Club 3 Smith, Leah 1:56.90 2022 World Champs 6/20/2022 Unattached 4 Weinstein, Claire 1:56.94 2022 World Champs 6/20/2022 Sandpipers of Nevada 5 Madden, Paige 1:57.12 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San 3/31/2022 Unattached 6 Flickinger, Hali 1:57.53 International Team Trials 4/27/2022 Sun Devil Swimming

Women’s 400 Freestyle

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Ledecky, Katie 3:58.15 2022 World Champs 6/18/2022 Unattached 2 Smith, Leah 4:02.08 2022 World Champs 6/18/2022 Unattached 3 Grimes, Katie 4:05.77 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – Mis 6/2/2022 Sandpipers Of Nevada 4 Gemmell, Erin 4:06.17 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/29/2022 Nation’s Capital Swim Club 5 Sims, Bella 4:06.61 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 Sandpipers Of Nevada 6 Flickinger, Hali 4:07.97 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 Sun Devil Swimming

Women’s 800 Freestyle

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Ledecky, Katie 8:08.04 2022 World Champs 6/24/2022 Unattached 2 Smith, Leah 8:17.52 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 Longhorn Aquatics 3 Sims, Bella 8:22.36 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 Sandpipers Of Nevada 4 Grimes, Katie 8:22.73 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 Sandpipers Of Nevada 5 Weinstein, Claire 8:29.34 International Team Trials 4/26/2022 Sandpipers Of Nevada 6 Denigan, Mariah 8:31.12 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/26/2022 Indiana Swim Club

Women’s 1500 Freestyle

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Ledecky, Katie 15:30.15 2022 World Champs 6/20/2022 Unattached 2 Grimes, Katie 15:44.89 2022 World Champs 6/20/2022 Unattached 3 Denigan, Mariah 16:12.44 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/30/2022 Indiana Swim Club 4 Sims, Bella 16:15.87 International Team Trials 4/30/2022 Sandpipers Of Nevada 5 McMahon, Kensey 16:16.22 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/30/2022 University Of Alabama Swim Club 6 Weinstein, Claire 16:22.78 International Team Trials 4/30/2022 Sandpipers Of Nevada

Women’s 100 Backstroke

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Smith, Regan 57.65 2022 World Champs 6/19/2022 Unattached 2 Curzan, Claire 58.39 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 TAC Titans 3 White, Rhyan 58.59 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 University Of Alabama Swim Club 4 Berkoff, Katharine 58.61 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 NC State University 5 Stadden, Isabelle 59.16 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 Unattached 5 Smoliga, Olivia 59.29 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 Sun Devil Swimming

Women’s 200 Backstroke

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Bacon, Phoebe 2:05.08 International Team Trials 4/27/2022 Unattached 2 White, Rhyan 2:05.13 International Team Trials 4/27/2022 University Of Alabama Swim Club 3 Smith, Regan 2:05.65 International Team Trials 4/27/2022 Unattached 4 Stadden, Isabelle 2:07.29 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/27/2022 California Aquatics 5 Curzan, Claire 2:07.31 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West 3/4/2022 TAC Titans 6 Smoliga, Olivia 2:09.35 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West 3/4/2022 Unattached

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 King, Lilly 1:05.32 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San 3/31/2022 Indiana Swim Club 2 Lazor, Annie 1:05.91 2022 IN NAT Indy Spring Cup 5/19/2022 Indiana Swim Club 3 Dobler, Kaitlyn 1:06.19 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 Unattached 4 Jacoby, Lydia 1:06.21 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 Seward Tsunami Swim Club 5 Walsh, Alex 1:07.59 International Team Trials 4/29/2022 University Of Virginia 6 Thomas, Lucy 1:07.63 2022 Speedo Junior National Championships 8/1/2022 Elmbrook Swim Club

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 King, Lilly 2:21.19 International Team Trials 4/27/2022 Indiana Swim Club 2 Douglass, Kate 2:21.43 International Team Trials 4/27/2022 University Of Virginia 3 Lazor, Annie 2:21.91 International Team Trials 4/27/2022 Indiana Swim Club 4 Keating, Anna 2:24.62 International Team Trials 4/27/2022 University Of Virginia 5 Looze, Mackenzie 2:25.35 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/27/2022 Indiana Swim Club 6 Jacoby, Lydia 2:25.98 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour Monaco 5/22/2022 Seward Tsunami Swim Club

Women’s 100 Butterfly

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Huske, Torri 55.64 2022 World Champs 6/19/2022 Unattached 2 Curzan, Claire 56.35 International Team Trials 4/28/2022 TAC Titans 3 Walsh, Gretchen 57.44 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/28/2022 Nashville Aquatic Club 4 Dahlia (Worrell), Kelsi 57.53 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West 3/4/2022 Cardinal Aquatics 5 Pash, Kelly 57.73 2022 ST TXLA Speedo Southern Sectionals 7/9/2022 Unattached 6 Albiero, Gabi 57.82 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/28/2022 Cardinal Aquatics

With Kelsi Dahlia having retired, the next spot would go to Kate Douglass, who went 58.14 at the International Team Trials. However, last year’s U.S. National Team roster included some already-retired swimmers.

Women’s 200 Butterfly

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Flickinger, Hali 2:05.90 2022 World Champs 6/21/2022 Unattached 2 Smith, Regan 2:06.79 2022 World Champs 6/22/2022 Unattached 3 Luther, Dakota 2:07.02 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/26/2022 Longhorn Aquatics 4 Looney, Lindsay 2:07.25 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/26/2022 Sun Devil Swimming 5 Howley, Tess 2:08.07 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/26/2022 Long Island Aquatic Club 6 Pash, Kelly 2:08.39 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/26/2022 Unattached

Women’s 200 IM

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Walsh, Alex 2:07.13 2022 World Champs 6/19/2022 Unattached 2 Hayes, Leah 2:08.91 2022 World Champs 6/19/2022 Unattached 3 Smith, Leah 2:11.67 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/30/2022 Longhorn Aquatics 4 Nelson, Beata 2:11.76 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West 3/5/2022 Unattached 5 Margalis, Melanie 2:12.03 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West 3/5/2022 Saint Petersburg Aquatics 6 Hartman, Zoie 2:12.04 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/30/2022 Athens Bulldog Swim Club

With Melanie Margalis having presumably retired, the next spot would go to Justina Kozan, who clocked 2:12.56 at Summer Nationals.

Women’s 400 IM

Rank Swimmer Time Meet Date Club 1 Grimes, Katie 4:32.67 2022 World Champs 6/25/2022 Unattached 2 Ledecky, Katie 4:35.77 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/28/2022 Gator Swim Club 3 Weyant, Emma 4:36.00 2022 World Champs 6/25/2022 Unattached 4 Flickinger, Hali 4:36.46 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – West 3/4/2022 Sun Devil Swimming 5 Smith, Leah 4:36.66 2022 Phillips 66 Summer Nationals 7/28/2022 Longhorn Aquatics 6 Hayes, Leah 4:39.65 International Team Trials 4/28/2022 Fox Valley Park District Riptides

USA Swimming named its 2022-2023 Open Water National Team in May following the conclusion of the Open Water National Championships.