Concordia Gets Big Freestyle Addition with 2022 Commitment from Alice Stainer

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Announcing her decision to travel across the state this fall, Alice Stainer of Placerville, California has announced her decision to attend Concordia University, Irvine this fall to continue her swimming career. Stainer recently finished her high school career at Ponderosa High School, which she represented at the section and state level.

At the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section meet, Stainer earned herself finals appearances in her two best events, the 200 and 500 freestyles. Her best finish was in the 200 free, where she finished 9th with a lifetime best of 1:54.31 to win the B-final. She also added a second personal best time in the 500 free, securing 10th in a time of 5:09.84. Stainer went on to compete on Ponderosa’s 400 free relay at the CIF State Championships, swimming the second leg in a time of 52.89 to help her team take 7th overall.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 54.11

200 free – 1:54.31

500 free – 5:09.84

The Concordia women are coming off of a 6th place finish at the 2022 Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference Championships. The meet, which featured 15 teams on the women’s side, was won by Pepperdine. The conference is made up of teams from Division I, II, and III, as well as NAIA.

Stainer will be set to make a big impact for the Eagles both individually and as a member of the program’s relays. At the 2022 PCSC Championships, she would have earned a spot in the A-final of both the 200 free and 500 free. Those swims would have led the team in both events.

Concordia only recently transitioned to the NCAA Division II level, having competed at the NAIA level through the 2014-2015 school year. The men’s swimming and diving team won the PCSC title in 2022, making it just the second team at the school to claim more than one conference title since transitioning to the Division II level.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.