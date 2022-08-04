Quincy University Announces Inaugural 2022-23 Recruiting Class

Courtesy: Quincy Athletics

Quincy, IL – Quincy University is pleased to announce its inaugural Men’s and Women’s recruit classes. It offered a women’s team in the 2014-15 and 15-16 seasons, but seeks to bring everyone back and is starting with a healthy and robust incoming roster. The Hawks will compete in the GLVC, and look to have their work cut out for them. These Hawks are hungry, though and plan on making an impact immediately.

This new class will feature sixteen total swimmers, six women and ten men. Skippered by Bryan Christiansen (previously the head at Frostburg State University) and assistant Grant Anger (Calvin University) the Hawks hope to set the foundations on which a mighty dynamo can rise.

Faith Cummings – Columbia, MO – Columbia Swim Club

One of the best assets the Hawks will have next year is the competitive spirit of Faith Cummings. Cummings can also be found on TikTok at faithemilie11 where she sports a healthy following for her swim content. While primarily a breaststroker, Cummings also has a dangerous IM and can range out to other stroke events. She was the 4th place finisher at the MSHSAA Girls Class 2 state championship this year and swims up to her competition like a hungry piranha.

Nancy Olson- Pittsfield, IL- Sheridan Swim Club

A local of Quincy, Olson is bringing her talents home to the Hawks after a year at Iowa Central Community College. The three time finalist at this year’s NJCAA National Championships is primarily known for her fly and her IM. Leaning towards the sprint events, Olson will be a huge relay swimmer in addition to her wide stroke range. She approaches races like a tiger in the bushes, ready to strike.

Izabella Sparrow – Randburg, RSA – Crusaders Swimming Club

One of two South Africans coming to Quincy is the sprinter, Bella Sparrow. A fierce fighter, she is known for her freestyle and backstroke sprint prowess. She is notorious on the SSA Regional Champ Galas, accumulating a first, a second, a third, and a fourth place at the most recent event in March. Sparrow’s sprint versatility will bring a sharper edge to the talons of the Hawks.

Aideen Floretta- St Louis, MO – Quincy University

A graduate student, Floretta has already completed her undergraduate degree from QU. As someone who has been through her undergrad career, Floretta brings what most teams take for granted – a seasoned student who knows the University, along with the maturity and leadership the Hawks will need this coming year. Primarily a breaststroker, Floretta ranges up to mid distance free and down to sprinting.

Chantal Tiesinga – Westerwijtwerd, NED – DZPC

Coming from the Netherlands, Chantal Tiesinga will round out the Hawks with some distance firepower. Tiesinga is the chief distance swimmer on the roster for this year, and will be a hurricane to be reckoned with, ranging all the way down to the 200. She will also be a big relay contributor, lending experience to the 800 and flexing some sprint prowess in the 400 free.

Megan Miller – Mt. Sterling, IL

Miller is a current QU student with a passion for the water. She is another monumental asset as someone who makes up for less swim experience by knowing the ins and outs of Quincy to help the newcomers. She is determined to improve and learn as much as she can and the Hawks look to Miller as an example of what can be accomplished with a relentless determination to be great.

Nolan May – Metamora, MI – Liquid Lightning

Hailing from the Great Lake state, Nolan May will be a crucial addition to the Hawks roster. A well rounded and balanced swimmer, May can swim anything and do any event asked of him. Primarily a flyer, he is another arrow in the butterfly quiver, with a love of the 200. He claims that he can’t dance. We will put that to the test.

Wyatt Walsh – Ely, GBR – Millfield School

The Hawks look for a swimmer to handle the team’s breaststroke and middle distance load. That honor goes to the young Englishman Wyatt Walsh. He is a man of many sports, but feels most confident dominating his aquatic competition. When not swimming he relaxes by fishing, to enjoy the peaceful tranquility found in nature.

Jeronimo Augurusa Franco – Trelew, Argentina

One of two Argentine men joining the Hawks, Jeronimo brings backstroke and sprint prowess to Quincy. No doubt a future member of Hawk sprint relays, Franco has a dog in him whose bite is worse than his bark. He is excited to represent the swimming prowess of Argentina in the NCAA.

Borna Kisasondi – Zagreb, CRO -Plivacki Klub Dubrava

Kisasondi’s resume says it all. He is a member of the Croatian senior national team and the national champion is both the SCM and LCM 50 fly. He operates with massive focus, knowing nothing but the task in front of him. In his words, “I find something that is worth my time and energy and I will do it even if I need to stumble my head into a wall a thousand times.” A huge get for the Hawks.

Kyle Scritchfield – Rowlett, TX- Garland Sachse

Hailing from the state where everything is bigger, so is Scritchfield’s potential for the Hawks. A wiry sprinter, a 6A state qualifier, and a man with a lot of heart, Scritchfield has tremendous promise. His one speed is fast and he’ll do that quite often.

Grant Owen – Wentzville, MO – HEAT Swimming

Owen looks to round out the men’s distance roster. A tough kid out of eastern Missouri, he can cook in any distance or stroke. He has a honey badger mentality to fight and win. Give him a 500 free no problem, or a 100 fly. Doesn’t matter, he will crush it all.

Corbett Wilson – Rogersville, MO – Missouri State Aquatics

Wilson is a farm boy comfortable in the field or flying planes in the air, full of functional strength you just can’t coach. With a winning attitude, there are big possibilities in Wilson’s future. No race holds fear for Wilson, only the determination to tackle whatever obstacle finds it necessary to obstruct him. This aviation major will be flying us to most away meets.

Dennis Mhini – Daressalam, TAN- Tanzanian Swimming Federation

Mhini comes to give the Hawks plenty of experience, especially from the international scene. A veteran of the Youth Olympic games in 2018 Argentina, along with two World and World Jr championships appearances. He just performed at World Champs in Budapest this past summer. He comes to QU after a year and a half at Lincoln College. Did we mention he is the Tanzanian record holder in both the 50 and 100 back? Mhini is a threat to the GLVC and they will take notice quick.

Ethan Anderson – Polokwane, RSA – Eagar Aquatics

The other South African joining the Hawks is Ethan Anderson, a transfer from Lincoln College. This boykie is an absolute threat. In South Africa he was a finalist at SA National Junior Age Group Championships, and most recently was the Mid South Conference champ in the 100 fly. This is a hungry hawk. He will be another crucial member of the QU butterfly brigade.

Martiniano Montero – Bahia Blanca, ARG – Argentine Swimming Federation

Another Aregntinian, Martiniano Montero is a bad man. The South American Youth Games 50 fly champion this kid cooks more than Fetty Wap. He bolsters the fly group. We’re Hawks, afterall. That’s all we do. He has never swam in a 25 yard pool, so we’ll teach him how to do turns. Then watch out.