USA Swimming Names New Open Water National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2022 Open Water U.S. National Team, presented by Toyota, has officially gone into effect. The team was decided based on results from the 2022 Open Water National Championships 10K, which took place April 1 in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. The top-6 American finishers were named to the national team, giving the following individuals Open Water National Team titles:

Anna Auld (West Palm Beach, Fla./University of Florida)

Mariah Denigan (Walton, Ky./Indiana University)

Katie Grimes (Las Vegas, Nev./Sandpipers of Nevada)

Kensey McMahon (Jacksonville, Fla./University of Alabama)

Summer Smith (Agawam, Mass./Bluefish Swim Club)

Brooke Travis (Newark, Del./NC State)

Michael Brinegar (Columbus, Ind./Mission Viejo Nadadores/Indiana University)

Brennan Gravley (Las Vegas, Nev./Sandpipers of Nevada/University of Florida)

Dylan Gravley (Las Vegas, Nev./Sandpipers of Nevada/Arizona State University)

David Heron (Mission Viejo, Calif./Mission Viejo Nadadores)

Simon Lamar (Sonora, Calif./Harvard University)

Joey Tepper (Egg Harbor Township, N.J./University of Tennessee)

“It’s one of my favorite parts of being a USA Swimming athlete,” Brennan Gravley said after his 10K in Florida when asked about qualifying for the U.S. Open Water National Team. “I feel like we have a lot of privileges, especially as open water swimmers.”

Top finishers in April’s Open Water National Championships 10K also put themselves in a position to qualify for the U.S. roster at the 2022 FINA Open Water World Championships, which take place June 26-30 in Budapest, Hungary. The roster will be determined from a points-based system across the Open Water National Championships 10K and the FINA Marathon Swim World Series in Portugal, which takes place May 28. The full selection criteria for the 2022 FINA Open Water World Championships can be viewed here.

The Open Water National Team window will be active through October 31, 2022.

