OLY Swimming Says Swimmer With Medical Emergency Is “Responding Well to Treatment”

15-year-old Ethan McKendry, who had to be pulled from the diving well on Sunday at the Columbus Sectional Swimming Championships, is responding well to treatment, his club OLY Swimming has announced on social media.

“Earlier today, we received word from the family that while Ethan will remain in the ICU for the time-being, he is responding to treatment and is making progress!” the club posted.

The team thanked the outpouring of support from across the swimming community over the last few days and asked that people “continue to keep Ethan, Ethan’s family, our OLY Swimming family, and anyone else impacted by this emergency in your thoughts and prayers.”

McKendry, a rising sophomore at Grand Blanc High School, swam the 50 free, 50 back, 100 back, and 100 free at Sectionals.

McKendry is a lifeguard himself at the Flint Golf Club.

After the medical emergency, the final session of Columbus Sectionals on Sunday was canceled.