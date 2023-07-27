Dong Zhihao Swims 2:08.47 200 Breast To Break His Own World Junior Record In 200 Breast

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia – 2:05.95
World Junior Record: Dong Zhihao, China – 2:08.83 (2023)
- Championship Record: Anton Chupkov, Russia – 2:06.12 (2019)
- 2022 World Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia – 2:07.07
- 2022 Time to Final: 2:09.69
In the semi-finals of the men’s 200 breast at the 2023 World Championships, 18-year-old Dong Zhihao of China swam a time of 2:08.47 to break his own World Junior record. The previous World Junior record was his time of 2:08.83 from the Chinese Spring Championships this March.
Although Dong’s time is considered the official World Junior record, he is not the fastest junior of all-time in the event. Qin Haiyang went 2:08.71 and 2:07.35 when he was a junior swimmer, and Akihiro Yamaguchi holds the fastest junior time ever at Yamaguchi. Neither Qin nor Yamaguchi’s swims had been ratified by World Aquatics.
All-Time Fastest Junior Swims, Men’s 200-Meter Breaststroke:
- Akhiro Yamaguchi, Japan — 2:07.01 (2012)
- Qin Haiyang, China — 2:07.35 (2017)
- Qin Haiyang, China — 2:08.71 (2017)
- Dong Zhihao, China — 2:08.47 (2023)
- Dong Zhihao, China — 2:08.83 (2023)
With his semi-finals swim, Dong qualified for finals as the fourth overall seed. He split his race 29.30/33.31/33.75/32.11, closing hard on the final 50 meters of his race. In fact, he had the fastest final in the entire semi-finals field.
