Cole Bruns Decommits from South Carolina; Recommits to Auburn

Cole Bruns from New Braunfels, Texas has announced he has switched his verbal commitment from South Carolina (which we wrote about here) to Auburn for 2019-20. He wrote on Instagram:

“After lots of thought and consideration, my family and I decided earlier last week that it became necessary to decommit from the University of South Carolina and explore the possibilities that awaited me outside of USC. I have absolutely nothing but respect and love for the gamecock family and staff, I just needed to find the best place for me as a student athlete.

Throughout this venture of my second recruiting experience I have finally found the place that is my perfect fit. That being said I am more than blessed to announce my commitment to swim and study at Auburn University! Thank you to every single person that has helped me in this process! 🐅🦅 #wareagle #trusttheprocess.”

Bruns is a fast-rising sprinter who swims for New Braunfels High School and Alamo Area Aquatic Association. Bruns moved to Texas from Georgia before the start of his junior year of high school; prior to that he had swum for Eastside High School and Walton Waves in Covington, Georgia.

Bruns stepped up his game as a junior, breaking school records in the 50 free and 100 free and qualifying for the Texas UIL 5A State Meet. He also combined with Unicorn teammates Isaac Barrera, Will Malatek and Zach Rodeffer to shave 2 seconds off the school record in the 200 free relay and lower the 400 free relay by 5 seconds; both relays qualified for the state meet, as well.

Bruns is 6’4″ and still improving. After an outstanding meet at Rochester Futures this summer, he competed at Winter Juniors West in December. There he reached the B final of the 50 free and notched PBs in the 50/100 free and 100 back.

Time progressions through high school:

9th grade 10th grade* 11th grade 12th grade (to date) 50 free 23.93 22.05 21.20 20.46 100 free 54.18 48.53 46.23 45.27 100 back 1:03.18 56.64 55.13 50.76

* first year of swimming competitively

Bruns will suit up for the Auburn Tigers with fellow class of 2023 commits Aidan Stoffle, Christian Sztolcman, Daniel Berlitz, Davis Edwards, Drake Stallworth, Grady Wheeler, Jack Armstrong, Lleyton Smith, Niklas Eberly, and Tyler Babinec.

