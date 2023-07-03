Cody Miller on Teammate Josh Matheny Getting “Reps under pressure”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
Cody Miller was very proud of his Indiana training partner Josh Matheny after the young Hoosier qualified for the world championship team in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke. Miller emphasized that the more reps Matheny can get under this kind of pressure, the more he will thrive on a national and international stage.