Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alisee Pisane Breaks Oldest Belgian Record (From 1988!) With 8:32.52 800 Free

Comments: 1

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Alisee Pisane took down the oldest Belgian swimming records in the books on Friday morning.

The 20-year-old distance specialist shaved more than 11 seconds off her lifetime best during the women’s 800-meter freestyle prelims, clocking a personal-best 8:32.52 that dropped more than two seconds off Isabelle Arnould‘s previous national standard (8:34.56) from her 7th-place finish at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea. That mark had stood untouched for nearly 35 years until Pisane came along. The oldest Belgian record now belongs to Stefaan Maene, who posted a 1:59.64 200 back at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

Pisane’s previous-best time was just 8:44.25 from April’s Belgian Championships. She already owned the Belgian record in the 1500 free (16:22.18), having first broken it at the European Championships last August (16:26.20), as well as short-course marks in the 800 free and 1500 free.

Pisane placed 14th in the women’s 800 free heats, missing the final about 10 seconds behind No. 8 qualifier Jillian Cox (8:22.20). She’s now only about six seconds off the Paris 2024 Olympic cut of 8:26.71. She also placed 18th in the 1500 free (16:25.15) earlier this week.

The result is all the more impressive considering Pisane recently said she had a big knee injury at the beginning of May that prevented her from resuming normal training until the beginning of July.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
NornIron Swim
30 minutes ago

Another knee injury and another record?! 1 more for a pattern!

Most rest = faster swimming?

0
0
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!