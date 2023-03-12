Alisee Pisane Lowers Her Own Belgian Record In 1500 Freestyle

2023 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

A national record bit the dust to conclude the 2023 Edinburgh International Swim Meet, courtesy of Alisee Pisane.

20-year-old Pisane of Belgium fired off a time of 16:22.18 to win the women’s 1500m freestyle at the Royal Commonwealth Pool this evening. That not only garnered her gold but the time also overtook her previous national record and lifetime best of 16.26.20.

That previous performance was put up in the heats of the event at the 2022 European Championships. Then 19, Pisane ultimately placed 8th there in Rome with a final time of 16:37.34.

In tonight’s race, Pisane maintained control from start to finish, getting to the wall with a healthy advantage over runner-up Fleur Lewis of Great Britain and fellow Belgian Lucie Hanquet. Lewis snagged silver in 16:32.29 while Hanquet was well back in 16:43.68.

Pisane’s performance now renders her the 9th fastest performer in the world this season.

2022-2023 LCM Women 1500 Free Katie USA

Ledecky 2 Katie

Grimes USA 15:56.27 3 Anastassia

Kirpitchnikova FRA 15:58.90 4 Isabelle

Gose GER 16:12.97 5 Kristel

Kobrich CHI 16:15.43 6 Beatriz

Dizotti BRA 16:18.40 7 Bella

Sims USA 16:19.29 8 Ariarne

Titmus AUS 16:21.88 9 Yukimi

Moriyama JPN 16:24.34 10 Eve

Thomas AUS 16:25.04 View Top 26»

Pisane’s new record is on par with how the Belgian team has been performing on the whole as of late. After a quiet couple of years, the nation is starting to make some noise under the direction of former Spanish national head coach Fred Vergnoux.

Roos Vanotterdijk recently broke a remarkable 9 national records in 3 days while on the men’s side Stan Franckx also recently re-wrote the books in the men’s 100m backstroke.

SwimSwam recently spoke with Vergnoux on the talent bubbling beneath the surface in Belgium so look for the exclusive interview publishing shortly.