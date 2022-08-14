19-Year-Old Alisee Pisane Cracks Belgian Record in the Women’s 1500 with 16:26.20

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 4 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky , USA (2018)

, USA (2018) European Record: 15:38.88 – Lotte Friis, DEN (2013)

European Championships Record: 15:50.22, Boglarka Kapas (2016)

2020 European Champion: Simona Quadarella, ITA – 15:53.59

Top 8 Qualifiers:

19-year-old Alisee Pisane out of Belgium roared to a new lifetime best in prelims of the women’s 1500 free at the 2022 European Championships this morning in Rome. Pisane finished 6th overall, securing herself a spot in the finals, which will take place tomorrow night. Moreover, her swim cracked the Belgian Record in the event, which stood at 16:29.28 from the 2016 European Junior Championships.

Pisane swam a very consistent race this morning, splitting 5:26.65 on the 1st 500m, 5:30.15 on the 2nd 500m, and 5:29.40 on the final 500m. Here is a split comparison between Pisane’s race this morning and the previous Belgian Record, which was held by Eva Bonnet.

Splits Alisee Pisane – 2022 European Championships (Prelims) Eva Bonnet – 2016 European Jr Championships 100m 1:02.99 1:02.90 200m 1:05.74 1:06.37 300m 1:05.75 1:06.19 400m 1:06.10 1:06.18 500m 1:06.07 1:05.67 600m 1:05.96 1:05.76 700m 1:05.86 1:05.91 800m 1:05.75 1:06.17 900m 1:06.10 1:06.48 1000m 1:06.48 1:06.44 1100m 1:06.64 1:06.61 1200m 1:06.64 1:06.80 1300m 1:06.54 1:06.80 1400m 1:06.17 1:06.77 1500m 1:03.41 1:04.23 FINAL TIME 16:26.20 16:29.28

As the splits show, both Pisane and Bonnet were consistent with their splitting. Pisane was holding a slightly faster pace early on, but both swimmers slowed just a bit towards the end of the race. Both were also able to find one final burst of energy at the end of their races and close fast on the final 100.