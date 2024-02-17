Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

After Surprise Title in 50 Free, Ukraine’s Bukhov Says Russians Should Be Banned From Paris

Comments: 7
by Riley Overend 7

February 17th, 2024 International, News

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Vladyslav Bukhov captured a stunning world title in the 50-meter freestyle on Saturday, clocking a time of 21.44 to upset the past two world champions in the event: Australia’s Cam McEvoy (21.45) and Great Britain’s Ben Proud (21.53).

Bukhov, a 21-year-old Ukrainian, used his platform following the victory in Doha to advocate for an Olympic ban on Russians in Paris this summer. He said they should “absolutely not” compete in five months — even as neutral athletes.

“I want to say Russia is dangerous and should not be supported in competition,” said Bukhov, who broke Andrii Govorov‘s Ukrainian record in the 50 free semifinals (21.38).

“It’s hard, really hard,” he added. “We train while Russian rockets are flying around the swimming pool. You never know if you stay alive or not. It’s difficult. For all Ukrainians.”

There are four Belarusians competing as neutral athletes at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, but no Russians. Their conditions for competing include a “no media” policy.

Last month, the World Aquatics Integrity Unit released a list of eight approved neutral swimmers for the 2024 World Championships. Only one Russian swimmer, Ivan Girev, was approved, and he didn’t end up making the trip to Doha.

World Aquatics decided to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to the international stage in September, and a few Belarusian swimmers competed at the final stop of the World Cup Series in Budapest in October. They had been banned since March of 2022 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Belarus let Russia use its territory for the invasion, shortening the route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

In December, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) unveiled plans for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete individually in Paris as neutrals without a national flag or anthem. In order to be eligible, athletes need to meet a strict set of criteria that includes not “actively” supporting the war in Ukraine and having no contract with the Russian or Belarusian military.

According to the United Nations, more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February of 2022. Last October, Ukraine’s minister of youth and sports said that 361 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died in the war, adding that more than 3,000 others are currently fighting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On the other side, some reports have identified more than 315,000 casualties among Russian soldiers since the outbreak of the war.

The Russian Olympic Committee lost access to IOC funding last October as part of an indefinite suspension for recognizing sports organizations in four regions illegally annexed from Ukraine.

Skip
21 minutes ago

He’s right, ban russia and israel.

5
-1
Reply
Joel Lin
37 minutes ago

One of the finest moments I’ve witnessed in this sport to see a Ukrainian win gold at this meet. Just moving beyond a describe.

Say whatever you want today, big fella, you’re a world champion.

24
-9
Reply
Oleg
51 minutes ago

No Russians at Olympics.

17
-11
Reply
Yoo
52 minutes ago

And Israelis shouldn’t?

12
-14
Reply
AustralianSwimming
Reply to  Yoo
43 minutes ago

Ban israel AND the USA for funding them

15
-16
Reply
Boknows34
Reply to  Yoo
13 minutes ago

For constantly being under attack? Nah

1
0
Reply
bob
53 minutes ago

Vladyslav..I for one completely agree with you.No to Russia and no to weak kneed ,half ass compromises like competing but using some cheesy name that a bureaucrat made up…just NO.

14
-8
Reply

