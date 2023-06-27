2023 U.S. Trials Day 1 Prelims Overreaction: The Young Guns Take Over

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first session of the 2023 U.S. National Championships were a wild one. Prelims have been largely quiet at the last couple of selection meets, but that wasn’t the case today–swimmers had to be ready to race if they wanted to earn a second swim or a shot at a Worlds berth.

The overarching theme of the session was that the young stars came to play. They aren’t just going to “settle” for a Junior Worlds roster spot, they’re here to disrupt the status quo and earn their tickets to Fukuoka.

They got started in the very first event, the women’s 200 butterfly. There, Alex Shackell swam a lifetime best 2:07.95, qualifying in third for the final and moving her up to fifth all-time among American girls aged 15-16. Shackell was on fire during her yards season this year and clearly, those gains are translating to meters. Shackell had moved up to sixth earlier this season, with a 2:08.68 at the Indy Spring Cup. With veteran Flickinger moving through in sixth with a quiet 2:08.64, the second roster spot behind Regan Smith seems wide open.

Shackell pulled the 200 fly/100 free double this morning. She earned her second personal best of the session with a 54.22 in the 100 free. She ended up finishing ninth, just four-hundredths from earning a second ‘A’ final berth.

Then, it was Thomas Heilman‘s time to turn up the heat. The 16-year-old roared to a personal best of 1:55.11, dropping 1.41 seconds from his previous best of 1:56.52 from Junior Pan Pacs. The swim moved him up to second on the American boys 15-16 all-time list. Now, only Michael Phelps has been faster at his age.

Heilman qualified for the final in second, behind Carson Foster and ahead of Olympian Zach Harting and Worlds semifinalist Trenton Julian. Since Phelps’ departure, the American men have had a revolving door of representatives in the 200 fly. Foster–also a newcomer to this event on the international scene–and Heilman are poised to make this event their own.

Things continued to escalate in the 100 freestyle. Across the women’s and men’s races, only three top four finishers from last year made the ‘A’ final: Torri Huske, Ryan Held, and Drew Kibler. With the other five not making the top eight, there was a massive changing of the guard in prelims this morning.

Kate Douglass asserted herself with a 52.98, cracking the elusive 53 second barrier. Her teammates Gretchen Walsh and Maxine Parker are in the championship final as well, courtesy of new lifetime bests. Walsh’s 53.64 has her running third and in line to make her first senior long-course Worlds team.

Not to be forgotten about is the eighth place qualifier, Bella Sims. The calls to #LetBellaSprint have been answered resoundingly. The teen Sandpiper swam a personal best 54.15, cutting six-tenths off her previous best from earlier this season. These young stars unseated three Olympians: Claire Curzan, Natalie Hinds, and Erika Brown.

The changing of the guard was even more apparent in the men’s race, where not only did Caeleb Dressel totally miss finals, but Brooks Curry and Hunter Armstrong both missed the ‘A’ final. Also missing out where 2022 ‘A’ finalist Kieran Smith and Shaine Casas.

So, without these familiar names who’s even swimming in the championship final?

Why, Jack Alexy, Destin Lasco, Matt King, Macguire McDuff, and Chris Guiliano. Obviously. We’ll have to wait until tonight for a Pick ‘Em update, but if you had any of those names in the top 4, congratulations.

Alexy, Lasco, and Matt King all went sub-48 seconds for the first time in their careers, with McDuff and Guiliano also posting lifetime bests of 48.04 and 48.17. Alexy’s swim you could have seen coming after his performance at 2023 NCAAs but Lasco, McDuff, and Guiliano are surprises. All three had excellent yards seasons, but it’s still a surprise to seem them take a leap of this magnitude. For me, Guiliano dropping from 49.17 to a 48.17 and earning a lane in the ‘A’ final might be the swim of the session.

Even beyond the top eight, rising stars continued to make noise. We may have to add a #LetMaximusSprint hashtag to the repertoire. Maximus Williamson is known for his prowess in the IMs, but he proved he’s got some sprint capability as well, dropping a 49.00 to become the second-fastest American boy all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Through just one session in Indianapolis, it’s clear that there’s a changing of the guard happening. Now, which of these young stars are going to punch their tickets to Fukuoka tonight?