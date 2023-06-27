Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 U.S. Trials Day 1 Prelims Overreaction: The Young Guns Take Over

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first session of the 2023 U.S. National Championships were a wild one. Prelims have been largely quiet at the last couple of selection meets, but that wasn’t the case today–swimmers had to be ready to race if they wanted to earn a second swim or a shot at a Worlds berth.

The overarching theme of the session was that the young stars came to play. They aren’t just going to “settle” for a Junior Worlds roster spot, they’re here to disrupt the status quo and earn their tickets to Fukuoka.

They got started in the very first event, the women’s 200 butterfly. There, Alex Shackell swam a lifetime best 2:07.95, qualifying in third for the final and moving her up to fifth all-time among American girls aged 15-16. Shackell was on fire during her yards season this year and clearly, those gains are translating to meters. Shackell had moved up to sixth earlier this season, with a 2:08.68 at the Indy Spring Cup. With veteran Flickinger moving through in sixth with a quiet 2:08.64, the second roster spot behind Regan Smith seems wide open.

Shackell pulled the 200 fly/100 free double this morning. She earned her second personal best of the session with a 54.22 in the 100 free. She ended up finishing ninth, just four-hundredths from earning a second ‘A’ final berth.

Then, it was Thomas Heilman‘s time to turn up the heat. The 16-year-old roared to a personal best of 1:55.11, dropping 1.41 seconds from his previous best of 1:56.52 from Junior Pan Pacs. The swim moved him up to second on the American boys 15-16 all-time list. Now, only Michael Phelps has been faster at his age.

Heilman qualified for the final in second, behind Carson Foster and ahead of Olympian Zach Harting and Worlds semifinalist Trenton Julian. Since Phelps’ departure, the American men have had a revolving door of representatives in the 200 fly. Foster–also a newcomer to this event on the international scene–and Heilman are poised to make this event their own.

Things continued to escalate in the 100 freestyle. Across the women’s and men’s races, only three top four finishers from last year made the ‘A’ final: Torri HuskeRyan Held, and Drew Kibler. With the other five not making the top eight, there was a massive changing of the guard in prelims this morning.

Kate Douglass asserted herself with a 52.98, cracking the elusive 53 second barrier. Her teammates Gretchen Walsh and Maxine Parker are in the championship final as well, courtesy of new lifetime bests. Walsh’s 53.64 has her running third and in line to make her first senior long-course Worlds team.

Not to be forgotten about is the eighth place qualifier, Bella SimsThe calls to #LetBellaSprint have been answered resoundingly. The teen Sandpiper swam a personal best 54.15, cutting six-tenths off her previous best from earlier this season. These young stars unseated three Olympians: Claire Curzan, Natalie Hindsand Erika Brown

The changing of the guard was even more apparent in the men’s race, where not only did Caeleb Dressel totally miss finals, but Brooks Curry and Hunter Armstrong both missed the ‘A’ final. Also missing out where 2022 ‘A’ finalist Kieran Smith and Shaine Casas.

So, without these familiar names who’s even swimming in the championship final?

Why, Jack Alexy, Destin Lasco, Matt King, Macguire McDuff, and Chris Guiliano. Obviously. We’ll have to wait until tonight for a Pick ‘Em update, but if you had any of those names in the top 4, congratulations.

Alexy, Lasco, and Matt King all went sub-48 seconds for the first time in their careers, with McDuff and Guiliano also posting lifetime bests of 48.04 and 48.17. Alexy’s swim you could have seen coming after his performance at 2023 NCAAs but Lasco, McDuff, and Guiliano are surprises. All three had excellent yards seasons, but it’s still a surprise to seem them take a leap of this magnitude. For me, Guiliano dropping from 49.17 to a 48.17 and earning a lane in the ‘A’ final might be the swim of the session.

Even beyond the top eight, rising stars continued to make noise. We may have to add a #LetMaximusSprint hashtag to the repertoire. Maximus Williamson is known for his prowess in the IMs, but he proved he’s got some sprint capability as well, dropping a 49.00 to become the second-fastest American boy all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Through just one session in Indianapolis, it’s clear that there’s a changing of the guard happening. Now, which of these young stars are going to punch their tickets to Fukuoka tonight?

Swim Alchemist
3 minutes ago

Weird to see Kibler and Hobson, who are more 200 guys, have a gap >2.5 seconds between their first and second 50s in the 100 free. Even Diehl to an extent. Good swims by all still, and makes me wonder if they have more in the tank for tonight.

Go Hookies
33 minutes ago

Are top six in tonights final guaranteed a spot on the roster?

Noah
Reply to  Go Hookies
23 minutes ago

I think top 4 are guaranteed and top 6 are pretty much guaranteed provided there’s roster space, which there usually is (Ryan Held Tokyo)

Mediocre Swammer
Reply to  Go Hookies
21 minutes ago

No. There is priority for each spot, and the 5th and 6th people in the free relays are toward the bottom of that priority list. If not enough swimmers double and triple up on events and they reach their roster limit, those spots could be left home.
Edited to add: This doesn’t happen often, but it can.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Mediocre Swammer
Go Hookies
Reply to  Mediocre Swammer
11 minutes ago

Got it, thanks!

Samuel Huntington
40 minutes ago

“Take over” is a little exaggerated. The winners tonight are most likely Regan, Carson, Abbey, and Ryan, all veterans.

Did the youngsters perform well? Yes, but not taking over yet..

PK Doesn't Like His Long Name
Reply to  Samuel Huntington
35 minutes ago

How dare Sophie exaggerate in an overreaction column. The audacity!

bubo
Reply to  Samuel Huntington
31 minutes ago

What is C Foster a veteran of

NC Fan
Reply to  Samuel Huntington
24 minutes ago

Dude, the article is titled ‘overreaction’. Chill.

Sun Yangs Hammer
Reply to  Samuel Huntington
20 minutes ago

-🤓🤓

Grant Drukker
46 minutes ago

Where are all the Marsh fans and his sprinting magic?

Taa
Reply to  Grant Drukker
35 minutes ago

I’m sure he will take credit for it but was he really the primary coach of these swimmers?

Grant Drukker
Reply to  Taa
7 minutes ago

I have no idea. Just stirring the pot.

Swim2win
57 minutes ago

I know they likely won't take over truly for another 2 years or so but this next generation of men's swimming looks absolutely lethal. Heilman, Maximus, Diehl, Winkler are gonna be stars (F in the chat for this meet tho), and then there's a laundry list of guys behind them that are nuts as well…McFadden, Rex Maurer, Buff, Fan…the scy guys that could develop like Lucas or Buff…and then the guys that are just a bit older than them in college like Alexy, Fallon, Lasco, Kulow, McDuff, Giuliano (???who the heck is this guy with a. 48.1 out of nowhere), Sammon…TONS of talent that are already making waves at national and international level.

And then weapon X ….Luka 👀👀

And then weapon X ….Luka 👀👀

Last edited 55 minutes ago by Swim2win
