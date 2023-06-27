Alex Shackell Swims 2:07.95, Becomes 5th-Fastest 15-16-Year-Old American In History

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Alex Shackell moved up to the #5 position among American 15-16-year-old girls during the 200 butterfly prelims at US Trials. Shackell swam a 2:07.95 in the event and now sits behind Charlotte Hook in the all-time rankings, surpassing Cassidy Bayer‘s 2:07.97 from 2016.

All-time Rankings – USA 15-16 Girls 200 Butterfly

Legendary 5-time Olympic medalist and former world record holder Mary T. Meagher holds the current national age group record at a 2:05.96. Her record, which was a world record at the time, has stood for more than 40 years and is still almost two seconds faster than #2 Regan Smith who swam a 2:07.42 in 2018. Meagher set the world record in the 200 butterfly 5 times between 1979 and 1981, bringing it from a 2:09.87 to a 2:05.96.

Shackell entered this meet with a 2:08.68 best time from earlier this season, which made her the 6th-fastest time in the age group at that point. She will swim in lane 5 during the final as the 3rd-fastest qualifier into the A final. The fastest performer during prelims was Regan Smith who posted a 2:06.80 and Dakota Luther placed 2nd with a 2:07.55. Behind Shackell, Kelly Pash swam a 2:08.40, Emma Sticklen hit a 2:08.61, and Hali Flickinger was a 2:08.64.

The top 8 also includes Lindsay Looney (2:08.67) and Tess Howley (2:09.07). It will be a stacked race in finals as the field competes for a top 2 finish in order to secure a spot on the World Championships team this summer. All top 8 finishers cracked the FINA A cut of 2:09.21 during prelims, meaning we’ll certainly see at least two of them get under it during the final.

Alex Shackell has swum this event for the USA internationally before and picked up a bronze medal at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships with a 2:09.71. She also won a gold medal at that meet in the 100 butterfly (58.58), along with gold in the women’s 4×100 freestyle, women’s 4×100 medley, and mixed 4×100 medley relays. If she makes the World Championships team in the 200 butterfly it will be her first time repping the US at a senior international competition.