Heilman Becomes #2 15-16 Year Old In 200 Butterfly With 1:55.11, Nears Phelps’ Record

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thomas Heilman started off his 2023 World Championships Trials campaign strong with a 1:55.11 in the 200 butterfly to become the second-fastest 15-16-year old in American history. Heilman is now #2 boy in the age group, sitting behind record-holder Michael Phelps. Phelps’ national age group record in the event is more than two decades old, sitting at a 1:54.58 from the 2001 World Championships.

Heilman was formerly #4 in the age group, having held a best time of 1:56.52, which he swam at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. Heilman won a silver medal at Junior Pan Pacs with that time, coming second to Aaron Shackell who hit a 1:55.81.

Split Comparison

Heilman – 2023 Phelps – 2001 Heilman – 2022 50 25.68 25.64 26.77 100 54.39 (28.71) 54.81 (29.17) 56.37 (29.60) 150 1:24.45 (30.06) 1:24.71 (29.90) 1:26.41 (30.04) 200 1:55.11 (30.66) 1:54.58 (29.87) 1:56.52 (30.11)

Heilman currently holds one NAG in the 15-16 age category; the 100 butterfly. He swam a 51.98 to get that record last year and will race the event later this week at US Trials. He also currently holds the 13-14 NAG in the long course 50 free (22.95), 100 free (51.12), 200 free (1:5127), and 100 fly (53.27).

US 15-16 Rankings – Men’s 200 Butterfly

Michael Phelps (2001) – 1:54.58 Thomas Heilman (2023) – 1:55.11 Luca Urlando (2018) – 1:55.21 Andrew Seliskar (2013) – 1:56.42 Matt Fenlon (2019) – 1:57.39 Justin Lynch (2013) – 1:57.80 Justin Wright (2013) – 1:57.90 Dan Madwed (2005) – 1:58.15

Heilman took more than a second off his best time during a prelims swim and will head into the final as the second seed behind Carson Foster. Foster notched a 1:54.30 in prelims, which is slightly slower than his best time of 1:53.67 from July 2022 at the Speedo Southern Sectionals in Austin, Texas.

Foster is the favourite to win the final tonight but Heilman will be in contention for a spot on the podium as well. Heilman will be gunning for a spot on his first-ever World Championships team here. Heilman cracked the FINA A cut of 1:56.71 already but will need to fend off the rest of the field in order to get into the top 2 and onto the team.

Third place during prelims was Olympian Zach Harting who posted a 1:55.48 to slightly trail the 1:54.92 PB he swam at Tokyo 2020. Harting narrowly missed out on qualifying for the World Championships team in 2022 when he swam a 1:55.09 for third place at Trials. Last year, Luca Urlando and Trenton Julian went 1-2 in the event and repped the USA at the 2022 World Championships. The other men who qualified for the A final are Jack Dahlgren (1:55.72), Mason Laur (1:55.97), Julian (1:56.38), Chase Kalisz (1:56.44), and Aiden Hayes (1:56.71).