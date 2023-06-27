2024 “Best of the Rest” Backstroker Cole Witmer Verbals to Alabama

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cole Witmer, a rising senior at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington North Carolina, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Alabama for the 2024-25 school year and beyond.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and most importantly my family for supporting me along the way. Thank you to the Alabama coaching staff for this opportunity! Can’t wait to get to work. ROLL TIDE!!! 🐘🐘”

Witmer is a backstroke specialist who swims for his school and for NSEA Swim. We named him to the “Best of the Rest” section of the top-20 recruits from the high school class of 2024. At the 2023 North Carolina 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships, the then-junior placed second in the 100 back (49.12) and 19th in the 50 free (21.68). He also anchored the seventh-place 400 free relay (47.02) as well as the 200 free relay (21.37) in prelims.

A month after notching his PB of 49.12 in the 100 back at States, Witmer had a huge meet at Cary Sectionals. He won the 200 back, placed fourth in the 100 back, and finaled in the 50 free (18th), 200 free (17th), and 100 fly (24th). He left the meet with updated times in the 50 free, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:45.24

100 back – 48.65

200 IM – 1:52.65

100 fly – 51.29

200 free – 1:41.74

100 free – 47.91

50 free – 21.23

Witmer will join Jake Kennedy and Jarrett Payne in Tuscaloosa in the fall of 2024. The trio will make good training partners: Witmer leads the group in backstroke, while Kennedy and Payne will push him in freestyle.

It took 47.3/1:43.5 to score in the backstroke events at the 2023 SEC Championship.

