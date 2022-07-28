2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

The 3rd day of U.S. Nationals is here, and with it we have a relatively short day. Today’s action features only two events per gender: the 400 IM and 100 fly. British Olympian Max Litchfield hasn’t made a huge splash here so far in Irvine, however, he’s the top seed in the men’s 400 IM. Litchfield finished 4th in the 400 IM at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and has won two European Championships medals in the event.

After a solid performance in the women’s 200 back yesterday, Leah Smith is set as the top seed in the women’s 400 IM today. Smith is entered at 4:34.55, well ahead of the #2 seed, who happens to be Katie Ledecky.

Claire Curzan is the top seed in the women’s 100 fly, entering the meet as the top seed by well over a second. 200 fly champion Dakota Luther is seeded pretty far back with her entry time of 59.17.

Shaine Casas comes into the meet as the top seed in the men’s 100 fly, although there’s plenty of talent in this field to push the 22-year-old. Veteran Tom Shields is slated to race next to Casas in the final prelims heat this morning.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

World Record – 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (2016)

American Record – 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open Record – 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

LC Nationals Record – 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)

World Junior Record – 4:32.04, Summer McIntosh (2022)

MEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

World Record – 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

American Record – 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record – 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

LC Nationals Record – 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

World Junior Record – 4:10.02, Ilia Borodin (2021)

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record – 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)

U.S. Open Record – 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

LC Nationals Record – 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

World Junior Record – 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

American Record – 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

U.S. Open Record – 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

LC Nationals Record – 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

World Junior Record – 50.62, Kristof Milak (2017)

