Natalie Hinds Swims 25.04 in 50 Free Time Trial at US Nationals

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

On day 3 of US Nationals, Natalie Hinds swam a 25.04 during a time trial in the 50 freestyle at the need of the morning. That was just off her best time of 24.97 which she swam in April of this year to finish seventh at US International Team Trials. Notably, her time here was faster than she was at Wave II Olympic Trials last summer as she swam a 25.14 then.

More known for being a 100 freestyle, Hinds won the national title in the 100 free on day 1 of this meet swimming a personal best time of 53.53. Hinds is not entered in the 50 freestyle on the psych sheet. Her last scheduled event was the 200 free which occurred yesterday. The 50 free is scheduled for Saturday, the last day of the meet.

Also highlighting time trials this morning was Emma Atkinson of Virginia Tech. Atkinson swam a 2:11.83 in the 200 backstroke. The women’s 200 backstroke occurred yesterday, but Atkinson was disqualified for a false start in prelims of the event therefore she did not receive any time. Atkinson holds a best time of 2:10.13 from summer 2019 in the event.

Other notable time trials so far have occured in the men’s 100 free. On day 1, Jake Newmark of Wisconsin swam a 50.21 swimming a personal best time in the process. His previous best stood at a 52.41 from february 2020. On day three, Michael Eastman of Louisville swam a 49.47 in the 100 free finsihing just haead of Jack Alexy who touched in a 49.48. That was a best time for Eastman by 0.4 seconds as his previous best stood at a 49.87 from May 2021.

Katie Ledecky has already announced that she will be time trialing the 200 fly and 200 IM on day 4 (Friday) and day 5 (Saturday) of the meet. Ledecky did not have any events scheduled for either day.