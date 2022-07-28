Jack Aikins: “I’m actually up, like, 18lbs since I got to UVA”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Annika Johnson.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

U.S. Open Record – 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

LC Nationals Record – 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

World Junior Record – 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

Top 8 qualifiers:

SwimAtlanta’s Jack Aikins took the early lead and he just didn’t let it go, flipping first at the 100-meter mark at 56.69 with a .6 lead over the field. Dynamo’s Ian Grum did his best to run him down though, blasting a final 50 split of 29.90 (a full second faster than Aikin’s last 50 split). Aikins came within .8 of his lifetime best time from the International Team Trials in April while Grum took another half-second off his lifetime best time from prelims.