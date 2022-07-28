Isabelle Stadden Discusses Training without Teri McKeever, Staying at Cal

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Reported by Annika Johnson.
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)
- American Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)
- U.S. Open Record – 2:05.08, Phoebe Bacon (2022)
- LC Nationals Record – 2:05.68, Missy Franklin (2013)
- World Junior Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)
Top 8 finishers:
- Isabelle Stadden – 2:07.29
- Rhyan White – 2:07.51
- Reilly Tiltmann – 2:09.61
- Claire Curzan – 2:09.74
- Leah Smith – 2:10.48
- Rosie Zavaros – 2:11.42
- Anna Peplowski – 2:11.56
- Natalie Mannion – 2:15.10
Cal’s Isabelle Stadden and 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Rhyan White were neck-and-neck most of this race, flipping at 1:02.48 and 1:02.47, respectively, at the halfway point. On the third 50, Stadden was able to push just a little harder an split 32.71 compared to White’s 32.86 and she held that narrow lead until the finish.
This was an incredible race for Stadden who matched her lifetime best time from May 2021. White’s best time stands at 2:05.13 which she swam at the International Team Trials in April. Reilly Tiltmann broke 2:10.00 for the first time to complete the podium and out touch Curzan on the final length with a split of 33.01 to Curzan’s 33.69.
