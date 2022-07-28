Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Isabelle Stadden Discusses Training without Teri McKeever, Staying at Cal

Comments: 2

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Annika Johnson.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)
  • American Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)
  • U.S. Open Record – 2:05.08, Phoebe Bacon (2022)
  • LC Nationals Record – 2:05.68, Missy Franklin (2013)
  • World Junior Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Isabelle Stadden – 2:07.29
  2. Rhyan White – 2:07.51
  3. Reilly Tiltmann – 2:09.61
  4. Claire Curzan – 2:09.74
  5. Leah Smith – 2:10.48
  6. Rosie Zavaros – 2:11.42
  7. Anna Peplowski – 2:11.56
  8. Natalie Mannion – 2:15.10

Cal’s Isabelle Stadden and 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Rhyan White were neck-and-neck most of this race, flipping at 1:02.48 and 1:02.47, respectively, at the halfway point. On the third 50, Stadden was able to push just a little harder an split 32.71 compared to White’s 32.86 and she held that narrow lead until the finish.

This was an incredible race for Stadden who matched her lifetime best time from May 2021. White’s best time stands at 2:05.13 which she swam at the International Team Trials in April. Reilly Tiltmann broke 2:10.00 for the first time to complete the podium and out touch Curzan on the final length with a split of 33.01 to Curzan’s 33.69.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ihalmiut
16 seconds ago

I live 60 miles north of Blaine and you, among others, have made it really fun to follow Minnesota swimming! Your positivity in this interview is great, and me and my fellow senior citizen swimming junkies love talking about your success! Congrats on the title! Super nice swim!

0
0
Reply
SCCOACH
54 minutes ago

I feel like the current coaches should give a short general update so the kids don’t have to answer “what’s going on at cal” questions

10
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!