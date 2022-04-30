2022 U.S. International Trials: Day 4 Doubles Ensure Full Rosters All Around

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
For those swims fans (and perhaps even a few writers) who were nervously biting your nails about whether or not the U.S. would bump into roster cap limits, fret no more. A plethora of doubles tonight ensures that the U.S. will have no difficulty fitting all qualified swimmers under the 26 swimmer-per-gender roster cap.
The roster additions started early tonight, as Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith went 1-2 in the 400 free. Both were already on the team in multiple events, and their finishing in the top two ensured that all second place finishers in Olympic events, and 50 backstroke champion Katharine Berkoff, would all make the team.
Next, Lilly King won the 100 breast, which pulled in Bella Sims, the 5th-place finisher in the 200 free. Tokyo Olympian Annie Lazor took 2nd to punch her ticket to Budapest.
We’ll note here that Sims is in line to swim multiple events at Junior Pan Pacs. This year there seems to be no provision to allow Worlds relay-only swimmers also swim Junior Pan Pacs, so it seems like there is some chance that Sims could, in conjunction with USA Swimming, decline her relay-only spot on the senior team. The 7th-place finisher, Erin Gemmell, is also a junior who could end up at Junior Pan Pacs, which means it seems that the relay spot at Worlds could end up going to 8th-place finisher Katie Grimes, who is 16, but is on the senior team for the 400 IM.
Finally, Regan Smith, who was already on the team thanks to a 2nd-place finish in the 200 fly, won the 100 back, and Claire Curzan took 2nd, earning her 4th top-two finish of the week. That guaranteed Mallory Comerford (400 free relay) and Alex Walsh (800 free relay) will make the team.
Right now, there are 20 women who have qualified for the team under at least one of five different priorities. With three events left tomorrow, six different women could earn top two finishes in those three events, and the roster would be at, but not over, the limit of 26 swimmers.
On the men’s side, Kieran Smith was already on the team, but added a double with the win in the 400 free. Trey Freeman, meanwhile, improved from Priority #5 (6th in the 200 free) to Priority #2 with his second place finish behind Smith.
Next up, Nic Fink won the 100 breast. That guaranteed that all 2nd-place finishers in Olympic Events would make the team, which added Michael Andrew, who took 2nd behind Fink tonight after having previously taken 2nd in the 100 fly and won the 50 breast. That all ensured that Hunter Armstrong, who won the 50 back in world record fashion last night, would make the team.
Finally, Armstrong and 200 back champion Ryan Murphy went 1-2 in the 100 back. Again, with both men already being on the team at this point, that ensured that the last two potential qualifiers, Coby Carrozza (800 free relay) and Justin Ress (400 free relay) will be added to the team. We’ll do a full breakdown later on, but since you’re probably about to ask, it looks like Ress will be able to swim the 50 back worlds after all.
All told, 11 of the 12 qualifying spots tonight went to swimmers who were already at least provisionally qualified for the team.
2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM AFTER DAY 4
Note: While we listed all events in which a swimmer has qualified for selection purposes, we only listed each swimmer under their “best” priority. E.g., Regan Smith took 1st in the 100 back and 2nd in the 200 fly, and she is listed under Priority #1.
Women
Priority # 1 – All Guaranteed (12)
- Hali Flickinger – 200 fly & 800 free relay
- Torri Huske – 100 free & 100 fly
- Claire Curzan – 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, & 100 back
- Erika Brown – 400 free relay
- Natalie Hinds – 400 free relay
- Katie Ledecky – 800 free & 200 free & 400 free
- Claire Weinstein – 200 free
- Leah Smith – 800 free relay & 800 free & 400 free
- Lilly King – 200 breast & 50 breast & 100 breast
- Phoebe Bacon – 200 back
- Katie Grimes – 400 IM
- Regan Smith – 100 back & 200 fly
Priority # 2 – All Guaranteed (4)
- Kate Douglass – 200 breast & 400 free relay
- Rhyan White – 200 back
- Emma Weyant – 400 IM
- Annie Lazor – 100 breast
Priority # 3 – Guaranteed (1)
- Katharine Berkoff – 50 back
Priority # 4 – Guaranteed (1)
- Bella Sims – 800 free relay
Priority # 5 – Guaranteed (2)
- Mallory Comerford – 100 free
- Alex Walsh – 800 free relay
Men
Priority #1 – All Guaranteed (13)
- Luca Urlando – 200 fly
- Caeleb Dressel – 100 free, 50 fly & 100 fly
- Brooks Curry – 100 free
- Ryan Held – 400 free relay
- Bobby Finke – 1500 free
- Kieran Smith – 200 free & 400 free
- Drew Kibler – 200 free & 400 free relay
- Carson Foster – 800 free relay & 400 IM
- Trenton Julian – 800 free relay & 200 fly
- Nic Fink – 200 breast & 100 breast
- Charlie Swanson – 200 breast
- Ryan Murphy – 200 back & 100 back
- Hunter Armstrong – 100 back, 50 back & 400 free relay
Fink and Swanson tied for first in the 200 breast. Per the selection guidelines, since they were both under the FINA ‘A’ cut, they will both be included in Priority #1 and be added to the team.
Priority # 2 – All Guaranteed (5)
- Michael Andrew – 100 fly, 50 breast & 100 breast
- Charlie Clark – 1500 free
- Shaine Casas – 200 back
- Chase Kalisz – 400 IM
- Trey Freeman – 400 free & 800 free relay
Priority # – All 50 stroke winners qualified under Priority #1 or #2
Priority #4 – Guaranteed (1)
- Coby Carrozza – 800 free relay
Priority #5 – Guaranteed (1)
- Justin Ress – 400 free relay
DOUBLES
Here’s an overly-simplified version of the U.S. World Championship selection process: the team can have a maximum of 26 men and 26 women. Swimmers are added to the roster in these priorities until the roster cap is hit:
- Top 4 in 100/200 frees, Winner of all other Olympic events
- 2nd-place finisher in all Olympic events (besides 100/200 free)
- Winner of non-Olympic events (50 back, 50 breast, 50 fly)
- 5th-place finisher in 100/200 free
- 6th-place finisher in 100/200 free
For a full breakdown of selection procedures, follow this link.
We track ‘doubles’ as a way of knowing when the next priority of swimmers can be officially added to the team. A ‘double’ is effectively a swimmer qualifying in more than one event. One swimmer qualifying in three events counts as two ‘doubles’ for our purposes.
The Magic Numbers:
- 6 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 2 athletes (2nd-place finishers) can be added for that gender
- 9 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Prority 3 athletes (stroke 50 winners) can be added for that gender.
- 11 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 4 athletes (5th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender
- 13 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 5 athletes (6th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender
Doubles After Day 4
Women – 13
- Hali Flickinger – 200 fly & 800 free relay
- Torri Huske – 100 free & 100 fly
- Claire Curzan – 100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, & 100 back
- Katie Ledecky – 800 free & 200 free & 400 free
- Leah Smith – 800 free relay & 800 free & 400 free
- Lilly King – 200 breast & 50 breast & 100 breast
- Regan Smith – 100 back & 200 fly
- Kate Douglass – 200 breast & 400 free relay
Men – 13
- Drew Kibler – 200 free & 400 free relay
- Trenton Julian – 800 free relay & 200 fly
- Caeleb Dressel – 100 free, 50 fly & 100 fly
- Carson Foster – 800 free relay & 400 IM
- Kieran Smith – 200 free & 400 free
- Nic Fink – 200 breast & 100 breast
- Ryan Murphy – 200 back & 100 back
- Hunter Armstrong – 100 back, 50 back & 400 free relay
- Michael Andrew – 100 fly, 50 breast & 100 breast
- Trey Freeman – 400 free & 800 free relay
JUNIOR PAN PACS
The Junior Pan Pac team will consist of 20 men and 20 women. The selection criteria is similar to that of the World Championship, with the caveat that swimmers must be under 19 years of age as of December 31, 2022, and swimmers who make the senior Worlds team are ineligible. In short, first priority goes to the top finisher in each event, as well as the second-place finisher in the 100 and 200 free. The second priority will then move to the second-fastest swimmer in each Olympic event until the 20 athletes have been selected on both sides.
Theoretically the team could take up to the 6th-highest eligible finisher. Realistically the selection won’t go that deep, unless a lot of swimmers decline their spot, and for now, we will just show you the swimmers that are guaranteed to make the team.
2022 JUNIOR PAN PACS TEAM AFTER DAY 4
Women:
- Charlotte Hook – 200 fly
- Anna Moesh – 100 free
- Leah Hayes – 100 free & 400 IM
- Bella Sims – 800 free, 200 free, & 400 free*
- Erin Gemmell – 200 free
- Lydia Jacoby – 200 breast & 100 breast
- Kennedy Noble – 200 back
- Alex Shackell – 100 fly
- Berit Berglund – 100 back
* Sims will potentially make the senior World Championship team as a member of the 800 free relay. Per the selection criteria , if she swims at Worlds, she will not be eligible for this meet.
Men:
- Aaron Shackell – 200 fly
- Kaii Winkler – 100 free
- Hudson Williams – 100 free
- Alec Enyeart – 1500 free & 400 free
- Henry McFadden – 200 free
- Rex Mauer – 200 free
- Nick Mahabir – 200 breast
- Keaton Jones – 200 back
- Maximus Williamson – 400 IM
- Thomas Heilman – 100 fly
- Zhier Fan – 100 breast
- Daniel Diehl – 100 back
Did Sims told you that she would decline her spot or was it just your presumption?
Mallory!!! You did it! Way to show an example of being an over comer!!❤️
That means Comerford is in! Happy for her!
Dang, Sand has a lot of athletes on the worlds team! They have Weinstein (200 FR), Sims (4×200 FR), Dunford (1500 FR), and Grimes (400 IM). If Kuwata makes the team in the 1500 tomorrow, that means they would have 5 athletes in the distance events.
So if J money Ress goes for the relay does he also get the 50back since he was second or does that go to Shaine since he has higher priority and got second? Or Murphy cuz he won the 100?
Working on the article right now, but it should be Ress.
Murphy didn’t win the 100, Armstrong did
I’m glad Mallory Comerford got on the Team. Even if we don’t see much progress her rare talent deserves to be awarded with one more international major competition.
if there is one more double tomorrow on the Women’s side does that mean Dobler can swim the 50 Breast at Worlds?She finished 2nd in it here and there would be enough space for her.
Not unless King declines her spot. If king declines the 50, and uses the 100 to get on the team in the 50, then yes. As confusing as that is, I believe that is right
No
No, she would already have to be on the team for that to happen. There is no provision in the selection criteria that allows the 2nd place finisher in a stroke 50 to qualify for the team based only on that swim.
I like that in one day we went from 5/4 doubles to 13/13 while only swimming 4 events, that’s kinda neat.
A lot of it had to do with the stroke 50s. We weren’t initially counting those as doubles because they didn’t help the Priority #2 swimmers qualify. But once Priority #2 was in, most of the stroke 50 champions were already on the roster, and there was a cascading effect.