Nic Fink Moves to #6 All-Time With 58.37 100 Breaststroke Win

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

28 year-old Nic Fink just keeps on improving. Last year, he moved to #2 all-time among U.S. swimmer with a 58.50 in the Olympic Trials of the 100 breast before finishing 3rd in the finals. This week, he’d already qualified for the Worlds team with a tie for 1st in the 200 breast, but tonight he won the 100 breast outright, lowering his personal best to 58.37.

That mark moves him up from #8 to #6 all-time in world history.

All-Time Rankings, Men’s 100 Breast (LCM)

Adam Peaty (GBR) – 56.88 Arno Kamminga (NED) – 57.80 Michael Andrew (USA) – 58.14 Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 58.28 Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) – 58.29 Nic Fink (USA) – 58.37

Again, Fink was already the 2nd-fastest US man ever in the event, behind Michael Andrew, and tonight he defeated Andrew, with Andrew taking 2nd in 58.51.

With Andrew’s personal best being about two-tenths faster than Fink’s, but Fink winning here tonight, this sets up an interesting sub-plot in Budapest regarding how the US men’s medley relay may shake out. The good news for the US coaching staff is that they should have several data points between now and that medley relay, which occurs at the end of the swimming competition. The men’s 100 breast will be contested on Saturday and Sunday, the mixed medley relay will take place on Tuesday, and the men’s medley relay won’t happen until the second medley relay.

Fink won medals in all three breaststroke events at last year’s Short Course World Championships, but he will be looking for redemption of sorts after the 2015 World Championships, where he didn’t make the final in this event, and ended up not making the US’s medley relay team, in a fairly unusual move.

But Fink has steadily improved in the years since then, and he now looks ready to play an integral role on the US team in Budapest.