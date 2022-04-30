WATCH: Regan Smith’s 100 Back U.S. Open Record And Other Day 4 Races

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest
- How To Watch
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
On night four of the U.S. World Championship trials, we had some fast swimming in the men’s and women’s 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 back.
First, Katie Ledecky dominated the women’s 400 free, clocking a 3:59.52 to become the first woman under the four minute barrier this season. In addition, Leah Smith swam her best time since 2019 to finish second. Then came the men’s 400 free, where Ledecky’s Gator training-mate Kieran took the win. Another Gator, Trey Freeman, was fifth at the 300-meter mark but then came charging home to finish second.
USA’s breaststroke queen Lily King won the women’s 100 breast as expected, and Annie Lazor redeemed herself to finish second after just missing the team in the 200 breast. However, the Tokyo Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby finished fourth, meaning that she will not be representing the USA in Budapest. On the men’s side, Nic Fink ran down American record holder Michael Andrew to win the 100 breast while Andrew finished second.
After missing the team in the 200 back, Regan Smith won the women’s 100 back in U.S. Open record fashion. Claire Curzan finished second, qualifying her for her fourth individual event in Budapest. Newly-minted 50 back world record holder Hunter Armstrong beat 100 back world record holder Ryan Murphy in the men’s 100 back, and Murphy qualified in second.
WOMEN’S 400 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS
Podium:
- Katie Ledecky, Unattached – 3:59.52
- Leah Smith, Longhorn Aquatics – 4:03.15
- Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada – 4:06.61
- Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada – 4:06.67
- Hali Flickinger, Sun Devils – 4:07.97
- Claire Weinstein, Sandpipers of Nevada – 4:09.39
- Cavan Gormsen, Long Island Aquatic Club – 4:12.92
- Erin Gemmell, Nation’s Capital – 4:13.63
MEN’S 400 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS
Podium:
- Kieran Smith, Florida – 3:46.61
- Trey Freeman, Florida – 3:46.93
- Ross Dant, NC State – 3:47.11
- Charlie Clark, Ohio State – 3:49.36
- Coby Carrozza, Texas – 3:50.41
- Tyler Watson, Florida – 3:52.40
- Luke Hobson, Texas – 3:52.94
- Nicholas Caruso, Gator Swim Club – 3:53.50
WOMEN’S 100 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
Podium:
- Lilly King, Indiana Swim Club – 1:05.67
- Annie Lazor, Indiana Swim Club – 1:06.12
- Kaitlyn Dobler, Unattached – 1:06.19
- Lydia Jacoby, Seward Tsunami – 1:06.21
- Alex Walsh, Virginia – 1:07.59
- Anna Keating, Virginia – 1:08.45
- Mackenzie Looze, Indiana University – 1:08.83
- Hannah Bach, Ohio State – 1:09.36
MEN’S 100 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
Podium:
- Nic Fink, Metro Atlantic – 58.37
- Michael Andrew, MA Swim Academy – 58.51
- Charlie Swanson, Nova of Virginia – 1:00.06
- Kevin Houseman, Northwestern – 1:00.30
- Tommy Cope, Indiana Swim Club – 1:00.42
- Cody Miller, Sandpipers of Nevada – 1:00.68
- AJ Pouch, Virginia Tech – 1:01.07
- Zhier Fan, Metroplex – 1:01.38
WOMEN’S 100 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS
Podium:
- Regan Smith, Unattached – 57.76
- Claire Curzan, TAC Ttitans – 58.39
- Rhyan White, Alabama – 58.59
- Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 58.61
- Isabelle Stadden, Unattached – 59.16
- Olivia Smoliga, Sun Devils – 59.29
- Phoebe Bacon, Unattached – 59.56
- Amy Fulmer, Ohio State – 1:00.48
MEN’S 100 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS
Podium:
- Hunter Armstrong, Ohio State – 52.20
- Ryan Murphy, Cal – 52.46
- Justin Ress, Mission Viejo – 52.73
- Shaine Casas, Unattached – 53.01
- Daniel Carr, Unattached – 53.59
- Jack Aikins, Virginia – 53.95
- Sam Stewart, Unattached – 53.99
- Daniel Diehl, YMCA of Cumberlands – 54.15
