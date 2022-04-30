Emma Weyant “I think I back-halved a lot more than I thought I would have to”

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN’S 400 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: 4:26.36 – Katinka Hosszu (2016)

American Record: 4:31.12 – Katie Hoff (2008)

US Open Record: 4:31.07 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

Jr World Record: 4:38.53 – Alba Vazquez (2019)

FINA “A” Cut: 4:43.06

Podium:

Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada – 4:36.17 Emma Weyant, Unattached – 4:37.72 Hali Flickinger, Sun Devils – 4:39.50 Leah Hayes, Fox Valley – 4:40.70 Mackenzie Looze, Indiana University – 4:44.95 Julia Podkoscielny, Pine Crest – 4:47.57 Justina Kozan, The Swim Team – 4:48.04 Alexis Yager, Tennessee – 4:50.63

Katie Grimes from Sandpipers of Nevada dropped more than 5 seconds from her seeding with a winning time of 4:36.17 in the championship final of the 400 IM. Grimes posted the third-fastest time in the world so far this season, behind only Canada’s Summer McIntosh (4:29.12) and Australia’s Kaylee McKeown (4:34.96).

Leah Hayes led at the first wall, followed by Hali Flickinger and Grimes. Grimes took over the lead at the 100 and held on through the first 50 of the breaststroke. Flickinger moved past Hayes and was about nine-tenths behind Grimes after the backstroke.

The breaststroke saw big moves from Hayes and Emma Weyant, who turned 1-2 into the freestyle, with Grimes in third place.