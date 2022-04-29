Katie Ledecky Snags #1 World Ranking From Ariarne Titmus In The 400 Free

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Katie Ledecky won the women’s 400 free at U.S. Trials Friday night with a time of 3:59.52, qualifying for her third individual event at the FINA World Championships in Budapest this summer. She is the first woman under the four-minute barrier in 2022, and bests Ariarne Titmus‘s mark of 4:00.03 to claim the number one ranking in the world in this event.

Arguably, the Titmus-Ledecky rivalry is the biggest in the sport right now. Since they will not be directly competing against each other at worlds this year, as Titmus will not be competing in Budapest to focus on the Commonwealth games, all we can do is see them fight for the #1 ranking while being separated by continents and seas.

Ledecky took out her race in a relatively pedestrian manner, being just over a second faster than second-place finisher Leah Smith at the 200-meter mark. However, she widened the gap in the second half of the race by a considerable margin to win the race over three seconds ahead of Smith.

The newfound back half strength that Ledecky had was put even more on display this morning, when she dropped 29.73/29.17 splits on her final two 50s to swim a time of 4:00.38 in prelims. She was a bit slower tonight, splitting 30.09/30.11 on her final 100.

Titmus famously ran down Ledecky in the final 100 of the 400 free at the Olympics last year, going a blistering 28.67 on the final lap. In order for Ledecky to reclaim the throne in the 400 free, she needs to continue her trend of closing fast in order to beat Titmus in the future.

The Aussie swam her 4:00.03 time at the New South Wales Championships this March, and is set to swim at the Australian Championships from May 18 to 22, 2022 where she will most likely be faster.

You can compare their splits here:

Katie Ledecky, 2022 U.S. Trials (current #1 time of 2022) Ariarne Titmus– 2022 New South Wales Championships (former #1 time of 2022) 50m 28.07 27.70 100m 30.09 (58.16) 30.03 (57.73) 150m 30.15 (1:28.31) 30.40 (1:28.13) 200m 30.71 (1:59.02) 30.77 (1:58.92) 250m 29.82 (2:28.85) 30.22 (2:29.12) 300m 30.47 (2:59.32) 30.66 (2:59.78) 350m 30.09 (3:29.41) 30.31 (3:30.09) 400m 30.11 (3:59.52) 29.94 (4:00.03) Total 3:59.52 4:00.03

Although Titmus is more known for her back half speed, she was actually faster than Ledecky in her first 200, splitting 1:58.92 compared to Ledecky’s 1:59.02. However, Ledecky split 1:59.87 on her final 200, over a second faster than Titmus’s 2:01.13.

Ledecky previously won the 800 free and 200 free at U.S. trials with times of 8:09.27 and 1:55.15 respectively, with her 800 free time being the fastest she’s gone since 2018.