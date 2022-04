Pair of Polish Junior Champs Headed to LSU Butterfly specialist Pawel Uryniuk and freestyle specialist Michal Daszkiewicz will bring more international flavor to a Tigers team that is already adding TCU transfer Noah Cumby (Canada) and incoming freshman Mark Ford (UK / Scotland).

UNCW Women With 3 Transfers Arriving this Fall UNC-Wilmington will have three transfers (Bethany Tart, Kennedy Grotjohn, and Georgia Watkins) arriving this fall on the women’s side.

Open Water National Teamer Cadence Fort Commits to FSU Cadence Fort, a member of USA Swimming’s Open Water National Team, has committed to join Florida State’s class of 2027.