2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Day 2 finals of the 2018 U.S. Nationals are set to begin at 6 pm in Irvine, California. Swimmers will compete for spots on the Pan Pacs roster in the 200 free, 200 back, and 200 breast tonight. The winners of the 50 fly won’t earn a Pan Pacs qualification, but they will earn a spot for 2019 Worlds.
After a prelims tie, World Junior Record holder Michael Andrew and American Record holder Caeleb Dressel will battle for the Worlds spot in the 50 fly, while American Record holder Kelsi Dahlia headlines the women’s field.
Olympic Allison Schmitt is making her comeback in the 200 free, but a stacked field with Melanie Margalis and Katie Ledecky could be hard to beat. Andrew Seliskar had a breakthrough swim this morning in the 200 free leads the way into finals ahead of Olympians Townley Haas and Jack Conger. The 200 back has the usual suspects: Cal-based Olympians Ryan Murphy, Jacob Pebley, and Kathleen Baker, as well as age group star Regan Smith. Olympians Lilly King and Micah Sumrall are among the women’s 200 breast finalists. Josh Prenot leads the way into finals as he seeks redemption after missing last summer’s Worlds team, with Will Licon, Nic Fink, and Kevin Cordes looming.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE:
- World Record: Federica Pellegrini, 1:52.98, 2009
- American Record: Allison Schmitt, 1:53.61, 2012
- Championship Record: Allison Schmitt, 1:54.40, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: Allison Schmitt, 1:54.40, 2012
MEN’S 200 FREE:
- World Record: Paul Biedermann, 1:42.00, 2009
- American Record: Michael Phelps, 1:42.96, 2009
- Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 1:44.10, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 1:44.10, 2008
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:
- World Record: Rikke Pedersen, 2:19.11, 2013
- American Record: Rebecca Soni, 2:19.59, 2012
- Championship Record: Rebecca Soni, 2:20.38, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Rebecca Soni, 2:20.38, 2009
MEN’S 200 BREAST:
- World Record: Ippei Watanabe, 2:06.67, 2016
- American Record: Josh Prenot, 2:07.17, 2016
- Championship Record: Josh Prenot, 2:07.17, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: Josh Prenot, 2:07.17, 2016
WOMEN’S 200 BACK:
- World Record: Missy Franklin, 2:04.06, 2012
- American Record: Missy Franklin, 2:04.06, 2012
- Championship Record: Missy Franklin, 2:05.68, 2013
- U.S. Open Record: Missy Franklin, 2:05.68, 2013
MEN’S 200 BACK:
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009
- American Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009
- Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:53.08, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:53.08, 2009
WOMEN’S 50 FLY:
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.43, 2014
- American Record: Kelsi Worrell, 25.48, 2017
- Championship Record: Dara Torres, 25.50, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.96, 2015
MEN’S 50 FLY:
- World Record: Andrii Govorov, 22.27, 2018
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel, 22.76, 2017
- Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, 23.05, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Bryan Lundquist, 22.91, 2009
