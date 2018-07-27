2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 finals of the 2018 U.S. Nationals are set to begin at 6 pm in Irvine, California. Swimmers will compete for spots on the Pan Pacs roster in the 200 free, 200 back, and 200 breast tonight. The winners of the 50 fly won’t earn a Pan Pacs qualification, but they will earn a spot for 2019 Worlds.

After a prelims tie, World Junior Record holder Michael Andrew and American Record holder Caeleb Dressel will battle for the Worlds spot in the 50 fly, while American Record holder Kelsi Dahlia headlines the women’s field.

Olympic Allison Schmitt is making her comeback in the 200 free, but a stacked field with Melanie Margalis and Katie Ledecky could be hard to beat. Andrew Seliskar had a breakthrough swim this morning in the 200 free leads the way into finals ahead of Olympians Townley Haas and Jack Conger. The 200 back has the usual suspects: Cal-based Olympians Ryan Murphy, Jacob Pebley, and Kathleen Baker, as well as age group star Regan Smith. Olympians Lilly King and Micah Sumrall are among the women’s 200 breast finalists. Josh Prenot leads the way into finals as he seeks redemption after missing last summer’s Worlds team, with Will Licon, Nic Fink, and Kevin Cordes looming.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

 

MEN’S 200 FREE:

  • World Record: Paul Biedermann, 1:42.00, 2009
  • American Record: Michael Phelps, 1:42.96, 2009
  • Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 1:44.10, 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 1:44.10, 2008

 

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

  • World Record: Rikke Pedersen, 2:19.11, 2013
  • American Record: Rebecca Soni, 2:19.59, 2012
  • Championship Record: Rebecca Soni, 2:20.38, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: Rebecca Soni, 2:20.38, 2009

 

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

  • World Record: Ippei Watanabe, 2:06.67, 2016
  • American Record: Josh Prenot, 2:07.17, 2016
  • Championship Record: Josh Prenot, 2:07.17, 2016
  • U.S. Open Record: Josh Prenot, 2:07.17, 2016

 

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

 

MEN’S 200 BACK:

  • World Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009
  • American Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:51.92, 2009
  • Championship Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:53.08, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: Aaron Peirsol, 1:53.08, 2009

 

WOMEN’S 50 FLY:

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.43, 2014
  • American Record: Kelsi Worrell, 25.48, 2017
  • Championship Record: Dara Torres, 25.50, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.96, 2015

 

MEN’S 50 FLY:

  • World Record: Andrii Govorov, 22.27, 2018
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel, 22.76, 2017
  • Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, 23.05, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Bryan Lundquist, 22.91, 2009

 

Leonardmatt

Here we goooo boissss

Vote Up6-2Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
Tim

Kinda off topic, but I’m watching the fencing coverage on the Olympic Channel before the swimming, and having it muted probably doesn’t help, but I have no idea why they’re doing tag team matches!

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
Steve Nolan

They should really make those swords sharper and less bendy IMO.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Nemo

Lucky you get Olympic Channel

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Steve Nolan

Who else is ready to see OUR BOY MICHAEL ANDREW take down the horrid and overrated CAELEBEEB DWESSEL!?

Vote Up7-9Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
jay

17.63 Overrated? 7 world champ golds overrated? Not saying he’s michael phelps or a god now but I think 17.6, 39.9 speaks for itself

Vote Up3-4Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
bear drinks beer

Many people on this site have compared him with Phelps frequently though.🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
Steve Nolan

Bath tub times dnt mean nething today.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
Ole 99

Agreed his LCM times are slow… 🙄

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
DMacNCheez

I’ve never seen an online comment section more oblivious to sarcasm than swimswam

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago

