Michael Andrew: “That’s the first race I’ve cried afterwords” (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 50 FLY:

World Record: Andrii Govorov, 22.27, 2018

American Record: Caeleb Dressel , 22.76, 2017

, 22.76, 2017 Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel , 23.05, 2017

, 23.05, 2017 U.S. Open Record: Bryan Lundquist, 22.91, 2009

The prelims tie set up a great race between Michael Andrew and Caeleb Dressel tonight. it was a close on into the finish, but Andrew earned a spot on the 2019 Worlds team as he out-touched American Record holder Dressel by 4 hundredths for the win, 22.93 to 22.97. That’s a new Championship Record for Andrew and makes him the 3rd fastest American in history.

Dressel has yet to qualify for Pan Pacs or Worlds yet after finishing 6th in the 100 free yesterday and 2nd in this race. It’s safe to say he isn’t rested too much, but he showed enough speed tonight to think he’ll safely qualify in the 50 free.

Arizona’s Chatham Dobbs continued his impressive showing at this meet, knocking almost 4 tenths off his best for bronze in 23.38. Former Arizona All-American Giles Smith was 4th in 23.64, out-touching Texas’ John Shebat in 23.69.