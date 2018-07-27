Michael Andrew: “That’s the first race I’ve cried afterwords” (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 50 FLY:
- World Record: Andrii Govorov, 22.27, 2018
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel, 22.76, 2017
- Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, 23.05, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Bryan Lundquist, 22.91, 2009
- GOLD: Michael Andrew– 22.93
- SILVER: Caeleb Dressel– 22.97
- BRONZE: Chatham Dobbs– 23.38
- FOURTH: Giles Smith– 23.64
The prelims tie set up a great race between Michael Andrew and Caeleb Dressel tonight. it was a close on into the finish, but Andrew earned a spot on the 2019 Worlds team as he out-touched American Record holder Dressel by 4 hundredths for the win, 22.93 to 22.97. That’s a new Championship Record for Andrew and makes him the 3rd fastest American in history.
Dressel has yet to qualify for Pan Pacs or Worlds yet after finishing 6th in the 100 free yesterday and 2nd in this race. It’s safe to say he isn’t rested too much, but he showed enough speed tonight to think he’ll safely qualify in the 50 free.
Arizona’s Chatham Dobbs continued his impressive showing at this meet, knocking almost 4 tenths off his best for bronze in 23.38. Former Arizona All-American Giles Smith was 4th in 23.64, out-touching Texas’ John Shebat in 23.69.
What a stud! I can’t wait to see him swim more fast races and prove he’s competitive for the top spot in his other events!!
Haters are gonna hate, but this kid has grown up into an impressive young man and gives a great interview.
He should. His media team has been grooming him for this since he was born.
I wish he would get as excited to race 100’s and 200’s.
I wish his “ultimate goal” was to be the best in the world in all four 100’s instead of all four 50’s, but I’m certainly happy for him making his firs U.S. World Championships Team and I hope this win gives him the confidence he needs to make the Pan Pac Team in the 50 Free later in the meet.