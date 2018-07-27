Missy Franklin Gives Emotional Interview After Nationals Performances (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After swimming both the 100 (55.33) and 200 free (1:59.25), where she placed 17th and 19th, Missy Franklin has completed her event schedule for the week in Irvine. This was Missy’s first meet back on US soil since 2016 Olympic Trials.

Missy commented that she was very disappointed with her swims, but she realized that this was a stepping stone to the bigger meet in 2 years. Although she’s not where she thought she would be after the 7 months of work she’s put in at Georgia, she’s confident that she’s regaining the love of the sport and headed in the right direction for Tokyo in 2020.