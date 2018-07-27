After Injuries Last Summer, Seliskar Says It was “Make or Break” (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 FREE:

World Record: Paul Biedermann, 1:42.00, 2009

American Record: Michael Phelps, 1:42.96, 2009

Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 1:44.10, 2008

U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 1:44.10, 2008

Cal’s Andrew Seliskar, who had never been under 1:50 before 2018, is your national champion. Olympipc relay champ Townley Haas was out with the lead in 50.61, but the field closed on him. Seliskar beat 100 free champ Blake Pieroni to the wall, clipping his best from prelims to win in 1:45.70. Pieroni posted his first sub-1:46, taking a close 2nd in 1:45.93.

Olympic medalist Conor Dwyer swam his fastest 200 free since 2016. Dwyer, who took bronze in the 200 free in Rio, touched 3rd in 1:46.08, just ahead of Haas (1:46.15). Haas already earned a likely spot at Pan Pacs with his 100 free last night. Dwyer only qualified to swim the relay at 2017 Worlds, but looks like a threat to take an individual spot at 2019 Worlds.

Junior star Jack LeVant came up just short of the top 4, touching just a few hundredths behind his prelims time in 1:46.44. He’s still the 2nd fastest 17-18 year old American ever behind Michael Phelps. After tying for 3rd in the 200 fly last night, Texas’ Jack Conger, who swam the 200 fly at Worlds last summer, is still not a lock for Pan Pacs. He took 6th tonight in 1:47.45.