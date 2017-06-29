2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 3 Roster Update

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

With the third day of the 2017 USA Nationals/World Championships Trials meet in the books, we can take a look at how the men’s and women’s rosters for next month’s World Championships are filling out. You can get a full refresher on the selection process here, and we’ll try to talk you through the process as we show you the roster.

Through the third day, we have twelve men and fifteen women with guaranteed roster spots. Chase Kalisz was a new guarantee for Budapest with his win in the 400 IM. And, with only ten women currently on the roster, and eleven event slots needed to be filled, all five women who have finished 2nd in Olympic events should have their spots now guaranteed.

WOMEN’S ROSTER

Priority 1 (guaranteed roster spots)

Hali Flickinger — 200 fly

Mallory Comerford — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Simone Manuel — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Lia Neal — 4×100 free relay

Kelsi Worrell — 50 fly, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay

Katie Ledecky — 200 free, 800 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Kathleen Baker — 200 back

Leah Smith — 200 free, 800 free, 400 IM, 4×200 free relay

Melanie Margalis — 4×200 free relay

Lilly King — 50 breast, 200 breast

Priority 2 (tentative roster spots, 2nd place finishers in Olympic events — spots now guaranteed)

Dakota Luther — 200 fly

Bethany Galat — 200 breast

Regan Smith — 200 back

Elizabeth Beisel — 400 IM

Sarah Gibson — 100 fly

Priority 3 (tentative roster spots, winner of non-Olympic events)

Hannah Stevens — 50 back

Priority 4 (tentative roster spots, 5th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)

Olivia Smoliga — 4×100 free relay

Priority 5 (tentative roster spots, 6th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)

Cierra Runge — 4×200 free relay

MEN’S ROSTER

Priority 1 (guaranteed roster spots)

Jack Conger — 200 fly

Nathan Adrian — 100 free, 4×100 free relay

Caeleb Dressel— 50 fly, 100 fly, 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Townley Haas — 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Zach Apple — 4×100 free relay

True Sweetser — 1500 free

Blake Pieroni — 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Conor Dwyer — 4×200 free relay

Kevin Cordes — 50 breast, 200 breast

Ryan Murphy — 200 back

Zane Grothe — 4×200 free relay

Chase Kalisz — 400 IM

Priority 2 (tentative roster spots, 2nd place finishers in Olympic events)

Pace Clark— 200 fly

Robert Finke — 1500 free

Nic Fink — 200 breast

Jacob Pebley — 200 back

Jay Litherland — 400 IM

Tim Phillips — 100 fly

Priority 3 (tentative roster spots, winner of non-Olympic events)

Justin Ress — 50 back

Priority 4 (tentative roster spots, 5th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)

Michael Chadwick — 4×100 free relay

Clark Smith — 4×200 free relay