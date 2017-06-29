2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 3 Roster Update

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
With the third day of the 2017 USA Nationals/World Championships Trials meet in the books, we can take a look at how the men’s and women’s rosters for next month’s World Championships are filling out. You can get a full refresher on the selection process here, and we’ll try to talk you through the process as we show you the roster.
Through the third day, we have twelve men and fifteen women with guaranteed roster spots. Chase Kalisz was a new guarantee for Budapest with his win in the 400 IM. And, with only ten women currently on the roster, and eleven event slots needed to be filled, all five women who have finished 2nd in Olympic events should have their spots now guaranteed.
WOMEN’S ROSTER
Priority 1 (guaranteed roster spots)
Hali Flickinger — 200 fly
Mallory Comerford — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Simone Manuel — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Lia Neal — 4×100 free relay
Kelsi Worrell — 50 fly, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay
Katie Ledecky — 200 free, 800 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Kathleen Baker — 200 back
Leah Smith — 200 free, 800 free, 400 IM, 4×200 free relay
Melanie Margalis — 4×200 free relay
Lilly King — 50 breast, 200 breast
Priority 2 (tentative roster spots, 2nd place finishers in Olympic events — spots now guaranteed)
Dakota Luther — 200 fly
Bethany Galat — 200 breast
Regan Smith — 200 back
Elizabeth Beisel — 400 IM
Sarah Gibson — 100 fly
Priority 3 (tentative roster spots, winner of non-Olympic events)
Hannah Stevens — 50 back
Priority 4 (tentative roster spots, 5th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)
Olivia Smoliga — 4×100 free relay
Priority 5 (tentative roster spots, 6th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)
Cierra Runge — 4×200 free relay
MEN’S ROSTER
Priority 1 (guaranteed roster spots)
Jack Conger — 200 fly
Nathan Adrian — 100 free, 4×100 free relay
Caeleb Dressel— 50 fly, 100 fly, 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Townley Haas — 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Zach Apple — 4×100 free relay
True Sweetser — 1500 free
Blake Pieroni — 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Conor Dwyer — 4×200 free relay
Kevin Cordes — 50 breast, 200 breast
Ryan Murphy — 200 back
Zane Grothe — 4×200 free relay
Chase Kalisz — 400 IM
Priority 2 (tentative roster spots, 2nd place finishers in Olympic events)
Pace Clark— 200 fly
Robert Finke — 1500 free
Nic Fink — 200 breast
Jacob Pebley — 200 back
Jay Litherland — 400 IM
Tim Phillips — 100 fly
Priority 3 (tentative roster spots, winner of non-Olympic events)
Justin Ress — 50 back
Priority 4 (tentative roster spots, 5th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)
Michael Chadwick — 4×100 free relay
Clark Smith — 4×200 free relay
9 Comments on "2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 3 Roster Update"
unless Grevers makes it, Adrian is the senior member of this team
youngest Roster i have seen in a very long time
For the Women, only Beisel.
The men 100 fly is together with the 50 free right? And 50 fly with the 4×100?
It appears all the lower priority people will still make it, right?
With just 18 women on the team and a bunch more overlap (Ledecky, in particular) expected to occur the last two days, I’d say the lower priority women are likely to all make it.
21 men is tough, though. Cordes & Murphy are probably the favorites to double up in their respective strokes (Cordes will be tripling up), while Adrian & Dressel likely can continue their runs into the 50 free. It’s plausible for 27 or 28 men to make the priority list, if there are some upsets these last two days, but I’d say it’s probably doubtful as well.
That would mean Priority 4 are out.