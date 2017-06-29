2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Prelims timelines
- Broadcast schedule
- Event-by-event previews
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (U.S. viewers)
- Live Stream (International viewers)
- Thursday Finals Heat Sheet
On Thursday night at the 2017 U.S. Nationals, which serve as the World Championships Trials, National Teamer Hannah Stevens made her breakthrough to qualify for Worlds. In doing so, she took down the Championship Record, clicking a 27.63 en route to gold. With that, she took down Olympic silver medalist Kathleen Baker (27.69) and fellow National Teamer Ali Deloof (27.89).
Stevens cleared the former Championship Record, which stood as a 27.68 from Rachel Bootsma at 2013 Nationals, by 5 hundredths of a second. She’s now just over a tenth of a second shy of the American Record and U.S. Open Records. Those records both stand at a 27.51, which was done by Olympic legend Natalie Coughlin in June of 2015.
Stevens has now secured her spot on the 2017 World Championships roster, and will look to qualify in another event later in the meet, as she’s one of the favorites to win the 100 meter back.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Stevens Qualifies for Worlds with 27.6 With Championship Record in 50 Back"
Title’s wrong, it’s only championship record, not the us open record.
STEVENS IS OUR SAVIOR!!! THE PROMISED ONE!!! I LOVE YOU!!!