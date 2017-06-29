Cordes Does it Again with 26.8 for Championship Record in 50 Breast Final

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

On Thursday night at the 2017 U.S. Nationals, which serve as the World Championships Trials, Kevin Cordes once again made history for the Americans. After becoming the 2nd fastest American in history in last night’s 200 breast final, he continued to ride his momentum into tonight’s session. Cordes broke the Championship Record for the 2nd time today, winning the race in 26.88 ahead of Andrew Wilson (27.18) and Cody Miller (27.24).

Before tonight, Cordes had previously set the Championship Record with his 26.89 during this morning’s prelims session. He’s now the only man to have broken 27 seconds on American soil, and has done so twice. Before today, the U.S. Open Record stood as a 27.10 done by Brendan McHugh at the 2014 U.S. National Championships.

Cordes was less than a tenth shy of his own American Record, which still stands as a 26.76 from the semi-finals of his medal-winning performance at the 2015 World Championships. He was also just off the U.S. Open Record, a 26.86 set by Adam Peaty this March at the Indianapolis PSS in a time trial.