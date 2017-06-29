Lilly King Rocks 29.6 50 Breast for New American Record

  3 Lauren Neidigh | June 29th, 2017 | Club, National, News, Records

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

On night 3 of the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, Olympic breaststroke champ Lilly King made history for the United States. After setting the Championship Record in the 50 breast this morning, King set the bar even higher tonight. She was nearly a full half second ahead of the field, winning the race in 29.66 for a new U.S. Open, American, and Championship Record. Taking 2nd behind her was fellow breaststroke Olympian Katie Meili in 30.11. The Americans now have the fastest 2 times in the world this season.

King’s winning time tonight was 3 tenths under the former Championship Record, which she had set in this morning’s prelims with her 29.96. Before today, the Championship Record was a 30.12 done by Jessica Hardy at 2014 Nationals. King also took down Hardy’s American Record today, as Hardy formerly held the record with her 29.80 from 2009 during the supersuit era.

3 Comments on "Lilly King Rocks 29.6 50 Breast for New American Record"

Swimmomma

CONGRATS Lilly! Way to go!

49 minutes 11 seconds ago
Roch

I don’t really care for the way she presents herself in interviews, but she puts her money where her mouth is. I was getting nervous about Efimova, as she’s looking very strong going into Worlds… Not nervous anymore.

45 minutes 33 seconds ago
trswim

Hasn’t Efimova been faster than Meili’s 30.11 for 2017? She was a 29.88 back at Russian Nationals in April.

34 minutes 34 seconds ago
