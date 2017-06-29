Justin Ress Pulls off Upset with Championship Record 24.4 50 Back

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
Justin Ress has been having an incredible 2016-17 season, and tonight was no exception. On day 3 of the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, he pulled off a slight upset over Olympic backstroke champions Matt Grevers and Ryan Murphy to win the 50 back and tentatively secure his spot on the World Championships Roster.
Ress’s winning time tonight was a 24.41, giving him a couple of tenths of an edge over Murphy (24.64) and Grevers (24.67). With that, he took down the former Championship Record in the event, which stood as a 24.52 done by Olympic backstroke medalist David Plummer at the 2013 National Championships. He was also less than a tenth shy of the American Record and U.S. Open Record. The American Record is a 24.33 done by Randall Bal during the supersuit era in 2008. The U.S. Open Record was set at a 24.36 done by Japanese backstroke star Junya Koga in a time trial at 2015 U.S. Nationals.
Who would have guess that Ress makes the team but Held does not?
The races have been crazy fast.
Coming in, I thought both had a shot to make the sprint free relay. Ress ended up 10th in that. This one was a complete shock, though. As he said, he’s been in their sprint group for only a few months now. Incredible!
“slight” upset?!? he beat two individual gold medalists!
Can’t remember, though, how long (if ever) it’s been that the 100 back gold medalist also was the best 50 backer in the world. Two different sports.
Yeah but given how great he was in season it’s not a total shock that he was on fire tonight. That’s what I meant by slight.