2017 US World Champ Trials Pick'em Presented by TYR: Night 3 Update

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Congratulations to the day 3 winner, exquaker with 74 points. They were followed closely by gtpy03 with 70, and dl19999 and Alexswimswe with 69. The day 3 top 10:

Entry Day 3 Points
1 exquaker 74
2 gtpy03 70
3 dl19999 69
3 Alexswimswe 69
5 Gator fan 68
5 RUN-DMC 68
5 blue123456 68
8 Tcohenswmr 67
8 Lemon 67
10 Sportinindc 66
10 Koharu 66

The overall leader after 3 days is WoonIsATraitor with 185 points. The lead is not safe however with 10 people within 10 points. Yesterday’s leader, twright106 dropped back to 6th today. The top 10:

Entry Total
1 WoonIsATraitor 185
2 dl19999 181
2 AAATexasfan 181
4 blue123456 178
4 Wade Boggs 178
6 twright106 177
7 Aznswimmaboi12 176
7 nnnnnneil 176
9 ka49s 175
9 North 175

How Everyone Did

Some of the big favorites won tonight (Kelsi Worrell, 100 fly picked by 99% of entries, Chase Kalisz, 400 IM, 98%), but there were also a bunch of surprises. Probably the biggest was Leah Smith‘s win in the 400 IM, an event she won by over 4.5 seconds. Not only did nobody picked her first in the event, only two people picked her in the top 4. Also picked by nobody: Mallory Comerford at 3rd in the 100 fly, Jonathan Roberts at 3rd in the 400 IM, and Ally McHugh 4th in the 400 IM. Picked by only 1 person: Hannah Stevens‘ win in the 50 back (well done Swimfan27) and Justin Ress in the 50 back (good call UncleJuster).

The men’s 100 fly broke a lot of expectations Tom Shields, picked by 63% to win, was 4th, and the next most popular pick, Jack Conger (25%) was 3rd. Caeleb Dressel was picked by only 8% to win and Tim Phillips, by only 2% to come in 2nd.

How many entries got each finisher correct:

Name % that got it right # that got it right Event/Place
Worrell, Kelsi 99% 437 Women’s 100 Fly – 1st
Kalisz, Chase 98% 432 Men’s 400 IM – 1st
King, Lilly 90% 396 Women’s 50 Breast – 1st
Litherland, Jay 86% 378 Men’s 400 IM – 2nd
Meili, Katie 69% 302 Women’s 50 Breast – 2nd
Hannis, Molly 47% 207 Women’s 50 Breast – 3rd
Bentz, Gunnar 44% 195 Men’s 400 IM – 3rd
Cordes, Kevin 43% 190 Men’s 50 Breast – 1st
Baker, Kathleen 35% 153 Women’s 50 Back – 2nd
Gibson, Sarah 32% 143 Women’s 100 Fly – 2nd
Shebat, John 28% 122 Men’s 50 Back – 4th
Murphy, Ryan 26% 113 Men’s 50 Back – 2nd
Beisel, Elizabeth 25% 111 Women’s 400 IM – 2nd
Deloof, Ali 22% 98 Women’s 50 Back – 3rd
Conger, Jack 18% 81 Men’s 100 Fly – 3rd
Miller, Cody 17% 75 Men’s 50 Breast – 3rd
Wilson, Andrew 14% 63 Men’s 50 Breast – 2nd
Grevers, Matt 12% 52 Men’s 50 Back – 3rd
Kendall, Amanda 11% 49 Women’s 100 Fly – 4th
Forde, Brooke 9% 39 Women’s 400 IM – 3rd
Dressel, Caeleb 8% 37 Men’s 100 Fly – 1st
Phillips, Tim 2% 11 Men’s 100 Fly – 2nd
Hoppe, Connor 2% 10 Men’s 50 Breast – 4th
Pierce, Natalie 1% 4 Women’s 50 Breast – 4th
Shields, Tom 1% 3 Men’s 100 Fly – 4th
Caldwell, Courtney 0% 2 Women’s 50 Back – 4th
Stevens, Hannah 0% 1 Women’s 50 Back – 1st
Ress, Justin 0% 1 Men’s 50 Back – 1st
McHugy, Allie 0% 0 Women’s 400 IM – 4th
Smith, Leah 0% 0 Women’s 400 IM – 1st
Roberts, Jonathan 0% 0 Men’s 400 IM – 4th
Comerford, Mallory 0% 0 Women’s 100 Fly – 3rd

Comments on "2017 US World Champ Trials Pick'em Presented by TYR: Night 3 Update"

marklewis

I think you need to update the spreadsheet link to include the men’s 50 back.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes 46 seconds ago
marklewis

looks ok now

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
39 seconds ago
