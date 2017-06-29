2017 US World Champ Trials Pick’em Presented by TYR: Night 3 Update

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
Congratulations to the day 3 winner, exquaker with 74 points. They were followed closely by gtpy03 with 70, and dl19999 and Alexswimswe with 69. The day 3 top 10:
|Entry
|Day 3 Points
|1
|exquaker
|74
|2
|gtpy03
|70
|3
|dl19999
|69
|3
|Alexswimswe
|69
|5
|Gator fan
|68
|5
|RUN-DMC
|68
|5
|blue123456
|68
|8
|Tcohenswmr
|67
|8
|Lemon
|67
|10
|Sportinindc
|66
|10
|Koharu
|66
The overall leader after 3 days is WoonIsATraitor with 185 points. The lead is not safe however with 10 people within 10 points. Yesterday’s leader, twright106 dropped back to 6th today. The top 10:
|Entry
|Total
|1
|WoonIsATraitor
|185
|2
|dl19999
|181
|2
|AAATexasfan
|181
|4
|blue123456
|178
|4
|Wade Boggs
|178
|6
|twright106
|177
|7
|Aznswimmaboi12
|176
|7
|nnnnnneil
|176
|9
|ka49s
|175
|9
|North
|175
How Everyone Did
Some of the big favorites won tonight (Kelsi Worrell, 100 fly picked by 99% of entries, Chase Kalisz, 400 IM, 98%), but there were also a bunch of surprises. Probably the biggest was Leah Smith‘s win in the 400 IM, an event she won by over 4.5 seconds. Not only did nobody picked her first in the event, only two people picked her in the top 4. Also picked by nobody: Mallory Comerford at 3rd in the 100 fly, Jonathan Roberts at 3rd in the 400 IM, and Ally McHugh 4th in the 400 IM. Picked by only 1 person: Hannah Stevens‘ win in the 50 back (well done Swimfan27) and Justin Ress in the 50 back (good call UncleJuster).
The men’s 100 fly broke a lot of expectations Tom Shields, picked by 63% to win, was 4th, and the next most popular pick, Jack Conger (25%) was 3rd. Caeleb Dressel was picked by only 8% to win and Tim Phillips, by only 2% to come in 2nd.
How many entries got each finisher correct:
|Name
|% that got it right
|# that got it right
|Event/Place
|Worrell, Kelsi
|99%
|437
|Women’s 100 Fly – 1st
|Kalisz, Chase
|98%
|432
|Men’s 400 IM – 1st
|King, Lilly
|90%
|396
|Women’s 50 Breast – 1st
|Litherland, Jay
|86%
|378
|Men’s 400 IM – 2nd
|Meili, Katie
|69%
|302
|Women’s 50 Breast – 2nd
|Hannis, Molly
|47%
|207
|Women’s 50 Breast – 3rd
|Bentz, Gunnar
|44%
|195
|Men’s 400 IM – 3rd
|Cordes, Kevin
|43%
|190
|Men’s 50 Breast – 1st
|Baker, Kathleen
|35%
|153
|Women’s 50 Back – 2nd
|Gibson, Sarah
|32%
|143
|Women’s 100 Fly – 2nd
|Shebat, John
|28%
|122
|Men’s 50 Back – 4th
|Murphy, Ryan
|26%
|113
|Men’s 50 Back – 2nd
|Beisel, Elizabeth
|25%
|111
|Women’s 400 IM – 2nd
|Deloof, Ali
|22%
|98
|Women’s 50 Back – 3rd
|Conger, Jack
|18%
|81
|Men’s 100 Fly – 3rd
|Miller, Cody
|17%
|75
|Men’s 50 Breast – 3rd
|Wilson, Andrew
|14%
|63
|Men’s 50 Breast – 2nd
|Grevers, Matt
|12%
|52
|Men’s 50 Back – 3rd
|Kendall, Amanda
|11%
|49
|Women’s 100 Fly – 4th
|Forde, Brooke
|9%
|39
|Women’s 400 IM – 3rd
|Dressel, Caeleb
|8%
|37
|Men’s 100 Fly – 1st
|Phillips, Tim
|2%
|11
|Men’s 100 Fly – 2nd
|Hoppe, Connor
|2%
|10
|Men’s 50 Breast – 4th
|Pierce, Natalie
|1%
|4
|Women’s 50 Breast – 4th
|Shields, Tom
|1%
|3
|Men’s 100 Fly – 4th
|Caldwell, Courtney
|0%
|2
|Women’s 50 Back – 4th
|Stevens, Hannah
|0%
|1
|Women’s 50 Back – 1st
|Ress, Justin
|0%
|1
|Men’s 50 Back – 1st
|McHugy, Allie
|0%
|0
|Women’s 400 IM – 4th
|Smith, Leah
|0%
|0
|Women’s 400 IM – 1st
|Roberts, Jonathan
|0%
|0
|Men’s 400 IM – 4th
|Comerford, Mallory
|0%
|0
|Women’s 100 Fly – 3rd
