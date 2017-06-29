Kylie Masse Drops 58.6 100 Back At Ontario Provincial Championships

2017 Ontario LC Provincial Championships

June 29 – July 2

Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, ON

Psych Sheet

Live Results

Live Stream

While all eyes have been focused on the U.S. World Championship Trials in Indianapolis this week, the Ontario LC Provincial Championships got underway today, with plenty of big names in the mix.

Among them is 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Kylie Masse, who currently sits 1st in the world in the 100 back with her time of 58.21 from the Canadian Trials in April.

Today at the Pan Am Pool in Toronto, Masse had two very impressive swims in the event. After a 59.26 in prelims, she dropped a massive 58.64 to win the final by a wide margin. Though she doesn’t improve her season best, only Australia’s Emily Seebohm (58.62) has been faster than the time she went tonight this year. Masse is currently the leading candidate for gold at the World Championships. We’ll see what the U.S. women have in-store for us tomorrow in this race.

Fellow Olympic bronze medalist Kennedy Goss took 2nd in the event in a time of 1:01.18.

In the men’s event 2016 Olympian Javier Acevedo won decisively in 54.80. Acevedo just missed the semi-finals last year in Rio in this event placing 17th, and will look to improve on that placing this year as he has qualified for the World Championships.

Another strong swim from a 2017 World Championship team member came in the men’s 50 free, where Alex Loginov won in 22.91 over Toronto Swim Club teammate Scott McGillivray. Loginov was 22.24 in April when he qualified for Budapest.