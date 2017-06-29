US Nats Day 3: Prospective 2017 WUGs/Jr Worlds Rosters

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Note: these rosters are still very much in flux. As swimmers make the World Championship teams in other events, they’ll be bumped from the World University Games Team. If WUGs swimmers make the Junior Worlds team later in the week (or vice versa), they’ll have to enter one or the other, as the dates conflict. There’s no specific word in USA Swimming’s selection procedures as to which meet takes priority, so it’s hard to predict whether the decision will come down to individual swimmers or whether one meet will supplant the other. On top of all that, many swimmers decline invitations to compete at these meets, particularly Junior Worlds swimmers, who may have commitments to school or other activities.

With all that said, consider this a tentative early look at the top qualifiers for the secondary international meets. It’s also certainly possible we overlooked someone with World University Games eligibility, as we don’t have perfect information on who is enrolled in some sort of collegiate academic program (whether in-person or online) and who isn’t. If you think we missed someone, please respectfully let us know in the comment section and we’ll do our best to confirm the information.

The current World Championships team after day 3 of Nationals is here.

Key points:

Swimmers who make Worlds individually can’t do WUGs. They can still do Junior Worlds.

Swimmers who make Worlds as relay-only swimmers can still do WUGs individually.

WUGs are for swimmers enrolled in college as of Spring 2017 or Fall 2017

Junior Worlds are for girls born in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003 and boys born in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002.

World University Games rosters are smaller: 20 men and 20 women, as opposed to 26 each for Worlds and Junior Worlds. As such, only the top 3 make it in each relay event. The rest of the relay spots (and the non-Olympic events) are filled by swimmers already on the team.

In addition to tonight’s events a few swimmers moved up onto the World University Games team from previous night’s events. With Sarah Gibson making Worlds in the 100 fly, her 200 fly spot at WUGs will go to Michigan’s Vanessa Krause. In the same vein, Jay Litherland made Worlds in the 400 IM, vacating his 200 free spot at WUGs for Zach Apple of Auburn.

We’re also getting a bit close to full on the Junior Worlds rosters. The max roster size is 26 men and 26 women. By our count, we’ve currently got 20 girls on the team with potentially 11 spots still available. About half of those spots will have to go to athletes already qualified in other events, otherwise the non-Olympic events (at this point, the 50 fly, 50 back and 50 breast, plus Saturday’s 1500 free) will be the first to not make the Junior Worlds roster.

The boys roster has 18 at this point.

For WUGs, we’ve got 16 men and 17 women qualified out of a cap of just 20 apiece. But those do have some leeway, as several of those swimmers are in the hunt to qualify for Worlds individually later this week (Ella Eastin, Lia Neal, Olivia Smoliga are all strong candidates on the women’s side, while Gunnar Bentz, Andrew Wilson and Will Licon all have strong chances on the men’s side). The first events left off the WUGs team if it hits it roster cap are the third-place finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyles.

TENTATIVE ROSTERS

Women:

WUGs Junior Worlds 1 2 3 1 2 3 4 200 fly Ella Eastin Vanessa Krause Madison Homovich Ashlyn Fiorilli 100 free Lia Neal Olivia Smoliga Veronica Burchill Lucie Nordmann Grace Ariola Julia Cook Amalie Fackenthal 800 free Hannah Moore Cierra Runge Erica Sullivan Chase Travis 200 free Cierra Runge Claire Rasmus Katie Drabot Leah Braswell Diana Dunn Ella Ristic Kelly Pash 200 breast Miranda Tucker Kayla Brumbaum Zoe Bartel Ella Nelson 200 back Asia Seidt Bridgette Alexander Regan Smith Alex Sumner 50 fly Emma Carlton 400 IM Brooke Forde Ally McHugh Christin Rockway Madison Homovich 100 fly Hellen Moffitt Katie McLaughlin Regan Smith Eva Merrell 50 breast Emily Weiss 50 back Grace Ariola

Men: