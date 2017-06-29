Nic Fink: “This was kind of my come back story” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot , 2016

, 2016 U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot , 2016

, 2016 LC National Meet Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot , 2016

, 2016 FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:11.11

Kevin Cordes took off on the second 50, taking over the lead and staying under world record pace through 150m, before taking the win in 2:07.41. That’s a new personal best for him, and moves him past Eric Shanteau as the 2nd fastest American in history. He’s now 3rd in the world for the year behind the Japanese duo of Ippei Watanabe and Yasuhiro Koseki. His swim is also faster than the 2:07.46 that won Olympic gold last summer.

In a very tight field, Nicolas Fink was the big surprise claiming 2nd in 2:08.63, mowing down Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot and top seed coming into tonight Andrew Wilson on the final 50. Prenot shockingly misses the team in this event after setting the American Record last year, 3rd in 2:08.72, while Wilson was just off his prelim time, 4th in 2:08.82. Will Licon also had a disappointing swim, 5th in 2:09.68.

Conner McHugh had a strong showing in the B-final, out-touching Reece Whitley by 0.01 in 2:12.47. In the C-final, AJ Bornstein unloaded a very fast in 2:14.28.