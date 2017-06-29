USA Swimming World Team Trials Day 3 Photo Vault

The world championship team is filling out and there’s a great mix of veteran and new talent. It’s so exciting to see the evolution of the team (and our sport) as we move into a new quad headed toward the Tokyo 2020 games. There’s no doubt we are going to see more fast swimming here and throughout the summer. We are fortunate to have our swim photographer Mike Lewis with us her in Indianapolis with his unique perspective on our sport. Here’s a bit of what he cooked up for us tonight.