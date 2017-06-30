2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Tonight’s second-to-last finals session from Indianapolis will be the lightest of all five days, with just three events scheduled.

The 400 free, 100 breast and 100 back will go off tonight, with a few individual Olympic medalists looking at their last chances to qualify for the World Championships. Among those are Katie MeiliCody Miller and Matt Grevers. Check out a full preview of tonight’s finals here.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINALS

MEN’S 400 FREE FINALS

  • American Record: Larsen Jensen, 3:42.78, 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: Larsen Jensen, 3:43.53, 2008
  • LC National Meet Record: Larsen Jensen, 3:43.53, 2008
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 3:48.15

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

  • American Record: Jessica Hardy, 1:04.45, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: Jessica Hardy, 1:04.45, 2009
  • LC National Meet Record: Lilly King, 1:05.20, 2016
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:07.58

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

  • American Record: Cody Miller, 58.87, 2016
  • U.S. Open Record: Adam Peaty, 58.86, 2017
  • LC National Meet Record: Kevin Cordes, 58.94, 2016
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:00.35

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

  • American Record: Missy Franklin, 58.33, 2012
  • U.S. Open Record: Missy Franklin, 58.67, 2013
  • LC National Meet Record: Missy Franklin, 58.67, 2013
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:00.61

MEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

  • American Record: Ryan Murphy, 51.85, 2016
  • U.S. Open Record: Aaron Peirsol, 51.94, 2009
  • LC National Meet Record: Aaron Peirsol, 51.94, 2009
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 54.06

ERVINFORTHEWIN

There we go again ……..Jeahhhhhh🐽

a_trojan

JEAH!

ERVINFORTHEWIN

Are there just the 2 of us ?🐰

pvdh

nope

ERVINFORTHEWIN

u are right , we are 5

tomato

We have a new record!! Rowdy spoke 2 full sentences before he mentioned Michael Phelps.

POTATO

Meanwhile, you also have new record – you already take a shot of Rowdy in just 10 comments in.
Can we just focus on swimming? Exciting time.

