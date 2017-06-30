2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Tonight’s second-to-last finals session from Indianapolis will be the lightest of all five days, with just three events scheduled.

The 400 free, 100 breast and 100 back will go off tonight, with a few individual Olympic medalists looking at their last chances to qualify for the World Championships. Among those are Katie Meili, Cody Miller and Matt Grevers. Check out a full preview of tonight’s finals here.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINALS

American Record: Katie Ledecky , 3:56.46, 2016

, 3:56.46, 2016 U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky , 3:58.86, 2014

, 3:58.86, 2014 LC National Meet Record: Katie Ledecky , 3:58.86, 2014

, 3:58.86, 2014 FINA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.57

MEN’S 400 FREE FINALS

American Record: Larsen Jensen, 3:42.78, 2008

U.S. Open Record: Larsen Jensen, 3:43.53, 2008

LC National Meet Record: Larsen Jensen, 3:43.53, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 3:48.15

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

American Record: Jessica Hardy, 1:04.45, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Jessica Hardy, 1:04.45, 2009

LC National Meet Record: Lilly King , 1:05.20, 2016

, 1:05.20, 2016 FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:07.58

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

American Record: Cody Miller , 58.87, 2016

, 58.87, 2016 U.S. Open Record: Adam Peaty, 58.86, 2017

LC National Meet Record: Kevin Cordes , 58.94, 2016

, 58.94, 2016 FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:00.35

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

American Record: Missy Franklin, 58.33, 2012

U.S. Open Record: Missy Franklin, 58.67, 2013

LC National Meet Record: Missy Franklin, 58.67, 2013

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:00.61

MEN’S 100 BACK FINALS