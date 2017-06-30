Kevin Cordes Now Leads All Male PSS Scorers At Nats After Day 4

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Kevin Cordes completed his breaststroke sweep tonight, passing up Caeleb Dressel for the most Pro Swim Series points earned among men at Nationals.

Chase Kalisz still leads the points handily, despite not swimming tonight. He’s got a shot at the 200 IM title tomorrow, and can clinch the series points title with a top-3 finish in the 200 IM. In fact, the only way Kalisz could lose the series outright would be if he finishes 4th or lower and Josh Prenot finishes 1st in that 200 IM. That would force a tie at 55 points apiece. USA Swimming’s tiebreaker is the “highest single-race FINA power point ranking.”

Per our research, at this point it’s Kalisz, whose 400 IM time of 4:06.99 from last night should roughly correlate to 962 FINA points. But it’s close: Prenot’s season-best of 2:08.72 from Wednesday night’s 200 breast should be 960 FINA points – just two behind Kalisz.

So all that said, here’s what would need to happen for Prenot to steal the series title from Kalisz tomorrow:

  • Prenot wins 200 IM
  • Kalisz finishes no better than 4th in 200 IM
  • Prenot’s time is 1:55.44 or faster (beating Kalisz’s best FINA power point total)

On the women’s side, Katie Ledecky continues to ice her title. She took back the single-meet lead from Leah Smith by a narrow two points. That comes after Ledecky topped Smith for the 400 free title. It marks the third time this week the duo have gone 1-2 in a race, and we could see #4 tomorrow if both go through with their entries in the 1500 free.

Running U.S. Nationals Points

Women:

Rank Athlete Nationals Points Nationals Money
1 Katie Ledecky 30 $1,500
2 Leah Smith 28 $1,400
3 Kathleen Baker 20 $1,000
3 Lilly King 20 $1,000
5 Mallory Comerford 12 $600
6 Hali Flickinger 10 $500
6 Kelsi Worrell 10 $500
8 Bethany Galat 8 $400
8 Sarah Gibson 8 $400
10 Dakota Luther 6 $300
10 Elizabeth Beisel 6 $300
10 Katie Meili 6 $300
10 Olivia Smoliga 6 $300
10 Regan Smith 6 $300
10 Simone Manuel 6 $300
16 Lia Neal 2 $100
16 Sierra Schmidt 2 $100
16 Asia Seidt 2 $100
16 Hannah Moore 2 $100
16 Brooke Forde 2 $100
16 Hannah Stevens 2 $100
16 Melanie Margalis 2 $100
16 Miranda Tucker 2 $100

Men:

Rank Athlete Nationals Points Nationals Money
1 Kevin Cordes 20 $1,000
2 Caeleb Dressel 16 $800
2 Ryan Murphy 16 $800
4 Townley Haas 14 $700
5 Chase Kalisz 12 $600
5 Jack Conger 12 $600
5 Zane Grothe 12 $600
8 Nathan Adrian 10 $500
8 Matt Grevers 10 $500
8 True Sweetser 10 $500
11 Nicolas Fink 8 $400
12 Blake Pieroni 6 $300
12 Jacob Pebley 6 $300
12 Jay Litherland 6 $300
12 Robert Finke 6 $300
12 Tim Phillips 6 $300
12 Clark Smith 6 $300
12 Cody Miller 6 $300
12 Pace Clark 6 $300
20 Justin Ress 2 $100
20 Gunnar Bentz 2 $100
20 Josh Prenot 2 $100
20 Robert Owen 2 $100
20 PJ Ransford 2 $100

POINTS & PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

Each swimmer earns points and prize money for 1st, 2nd or 3rd place finishes in individual Olympic distance events at every stop of the tour. Relays and non-Olympic events (50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, women’s 1500 free, men’s 800 free, etc) do not count for points or money.

  • 1st: $500 and 5 points
  • 2nd: $300 and 3 points
  • 3rd: $100 and 1 point

At Summer Nationals, those point totals will be doubled to 10, 6 and 2.

The overall point winners from the entire series for both men and women will earn $10,000 apiece, as well as a 1-year lease of a BMW car. Athletes of any nationality can earn the cash bonus, but only U.S. citizens can win the BMW. If a foreign athlete or an athlete maintaining their amateurism status wins the tour, the car will be passed on to the next eligible finisher, but if a swimmer maintaining their amateurism status wins the series, the $10,000 bonus will not be passed on to the next finisher.

*Though not addressed in the series rules, a tie appears to net each swimmer the points of the position for which they tied. For example, a tie for first gives both swimmers 5 points, instead of adding up the first and second place points (5+3=8) and splitting them between the two (for 4 apiece). This appears to be reflected in the point standings tallied by USA Swimming on its website.

Updated PSS Points/Money

Women:

Rank Athlete Points Money Austin Indianapolis Mesa Atlanta Santa Clara U.S. Nationals
1 Katie Ledecky 68 $5,300 0 0 18 15 5 30
2 Melanie Margalis 41 $4,000 19 6 6 8 0 2
3 Kelsi Worrell 40 $3,500 0 5 10 5 10 10
4 Hali Flickinger 39 $3,400 8 10 0 11 0 10
5 Leah Smith 37 $2,300 0 0 9 0 0 28
6 Simone Manuel 34 $3,100 0 0 12 11 5 6
7 Lilly King 28 $1,800 0 0 0 8 0 20
8 Katie Meili 24 $2,100 0 3 10 5 0 6
9 Madisyn Cox 22 $2,200 0 0 7 0 15 0
9 Mary-Sophie Harvey 22 $2,200 11 3 8 0 0 0
11 Mallory Comerford 21 $1,500 0 5 3 1 0 12
12 Kathleen Baker 20 $1,000 0 0 0 0 0 20
13 Ashley Twichell 16 $1,600 10 6 0 0 0 0
14 Ali DeLoof 15 $1,500 0 5 5 5 0 0
14 Hilary Caldwell 15 $1,500 5 5 0 0 5 0
16 Sarah Gibson 13 $900 5 0 0 0 0 8
17 Regan Smith 12 $900 0 0 0 0 6 6
18 Lia Neal 10 $900 0 0 2 0 6 2
19 Bethany Galat 9 $500 0 0 0 1 0 8
19 Breeja Larson 9 $900 8 0 1 0 0 0
19 Elizabeth Beisel 9 $600 0 0 0 0 3 6
19 Eva Merrell 9 $900 4 0 5 0 0 0
19 Lauren Case 9 $900 0 0 3 3 3 0
19 Zhu Menghui 9 $900 0 9 0 0 0 0
25 Brooke Forde 8 $700 0 0 0 6 0 2
25 Cierra Runge 8 $800 0 0 0 0 8 0
25 Kayla Sanchez 8 $800 5 3 0 0 0 0
25 Michelle Williams 8 $800 5 3 0 0 0 0
25 Molly Hannis 8 $800 0 5 3 0 0 0
30 Federica Pellegrini 7 $700 0 7 0 0 0 0
30 Madison Kennedy 7 $700 0 1 3 3 0 0
30 Olivia Smoliga 7 $400 0 0 0 1 0 6
30 Siobhan Haughey 7 $700 0 0 0 0 7 0
34 Amanda Weir 6 $600 5 0 0 1 0 0
34 Dakota Luther 6 $300 0 0 0 0 0 6
34 Erin Voss 6 $600 0 0 3 3 0 0
34 Hannah Miley 6 $600 0 6 0 0 0 0
34 Hellen Moffitt 6 $600 0 0 0 3 3 0
34 Joanna Evans 6 $600 0 0 0 6 0 0
34 Katie Drabot 6 $600 0 0 0 0 6 0
34 Katie McLaughlin 6 $600 0 0 0 0 6 0
34 Kylie Masse 6 $600 0 0 0 0 6 0
43 Chloe Tutton 5 $500 0 5 0 0 0 0
43 Hannah Moore 5 $400 3 0 0 0 0 2
43 Lucie Nordmann 5 $500 5 0 0 0 0 0
43 Macarena Ceballos 5 $500 0 0 0 0 5 0
43 Miranda Tucker 5 $400 0 0 0 3 0 2
43 Rebecca Smith 5 $500 3 1 0 1 0 0
49 Cassidy Bayer 4 $400 0 3 0 1 0 0
49 Erica Seltenreich-Hodgson 4 $400 4 0 0 0 0 0
49 Hannah Saiz 4 $400 3 1 0 0 0 0
49 Kendyl Stewart 4 $400 0 3 1 0 0 0
53 Abbie Wood 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 0
53 Danielle Hanus 3 $300 3 0 0 0 0 0
53 Delfina Pignatiello 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 0
53 Emily Escobedo 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
53 Grace Ariola 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 0
53 Jazmin Carlin 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 0
53 Jessica Fullalove 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 0
53 Ky-lee Perry 3 $300 3 0 0 0 0 0
53 Liu Yaxin 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 0
53 Louise Hansson 3 $300 0 0 3 0 0 0
53 Mackenzie Padington 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
53 Mie Nielsen 3 $300 0 0 3 0 0 0
53 Monika Gonzalez-Hermosilla 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 0
53 Riley Scott 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
53 Sandrine Mainville 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 0
53 Sarah Darcel 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 0
53 Sierra Schmidt 3 $200 0 0 1 0 0 2
53 Vien Nguyen 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 0
71 Asia Seidt 2 $100 0 0 0 0 0 2
71 Claire Adams 2 $200 0 0 1 1 0 0
71 Hannah Stevens 2 $100 0 0 0 0 0 2
71 Sydney Pickrem 2 $200 2 0 0 0 0 0
75 Abbey Weitzeil 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
75 Alexia Zevnik 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
75 Allie Szekely 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
75 Andee Cottrell 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
75 Caroline Baldwin 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
75 Dominique Bouchard 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 0
75 Emma Barksdale 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
75 Emma Nordin 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 0
75 G Ryan 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
75 Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 0
75 Imogen Clark 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
75 Kierra Smith 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
75 Kristel Kobrich 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
75 Leah Stevens 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
75 Mackenzie Glover 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
75 Marina Garcia 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
75 Melissa Postoll 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
75 Melissa Rodriguez 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
75 Natalie Labonge 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
75 Olivia Anderson 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
75 Remedy Rule 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
75 Taylor Pike 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
75 Ye Shiwen 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 0

Men:

Rank Athlete Points Money Austin Indianapolis Mesa Atlanta Santa Clara U.S. Nationals
1 Chase Kalisz 55 $4,900 0 0 18 20 5 12
2 Josh Prenot 45 $4,400 11 13 14 0 5 2
3 Jacob Pebley 35 $3,200 8 6 8 4 3 6
4 Nathan Adrian 34 $2,900 0 10 8 0 6 10
4 Ryan Murphy 34 $2,600 0 0 0 8 10 16
6 Daiya Seto 32 $3,200 20 12 0 0 0 0
7 Kevin Cordes 31 $2,100 0 0 6 0 5 20
8 Jay Litherland 30 $2,700 0 0 0 6 18 6
9 Nicolas Fink 27 $2,300 6 3 0 4 6 8
10 Matt Grevers 23 $1,800 5 0 5 0 3 10
11 Caeleb Dressel 22 $1,400 0 0 0 0 6 16
12 Jack Conger 21 $1,500 0 0 0 3 6 12
13 Michael Andrew 20 $2,000 5 4 0 5 6 0
14 Marcelo Acosta 17 $1,700 0 0 10 1 6 0
14 Zane Grothe 17 $1,100 0 5 0 0 0 12
16 Park Tae Hwan 15 $1,500 0 0 0 15 0 0
17 Tom Shields 14 $1,400 0 0 8 5 1 0
17 Townley Haas 14 $700 0 0 0 0 0 14
19 Anton Ipsen 13 $1,300 13 0 0 0 0 0
19 Cody Miller 13 $1,000 0 4 0 3 0 6
19 Joao de Lucca 13 $1,300 0 1 6 6 0 0
22 Andrew Wilson 11 $1,100 6 0 0 5 0 0
22 Blake Pieroni 11 $800 0 0 0 5 0 6
22 Clark Smith 11 $800 0 0 0 0 5 6
25 Li Zhuhao 10 $1,000 0 10 0 0 0 0
25 Marcos Lavado 10 $1,000 9 0 0 1 0 0
25 Shinri Shioura 10 $1,000 10 0 0 0 0 0
25 True Sweetser 10 $500 0 0 0 0 0 10
25 Xu Jiayu 10 $1,000 0 10 0 0 0 0
30 James Guy 9 $900 0 9 0 0 0 0
30 Pace Clark 9 $600 0 0 0 0 3 6
30 Tim Phillips 9 $600 0 0 3 0 0 6
33 Ryosuke Irie 8 $800 0 1 0 7 0 0
33 Vladimir Morozov 8 $800 0 3 0 0 5 0
35 Felix Auboeck 7 $700 0 0 0 7 0 0
36 Duncan Scott 6 $600 0 6 0 0 0 0
36 Naito Ehara 6 $600 6 0 0 0 0 0
36 Robert Finke 6 $300 0 0 0 0 0 6
39 Adam Peaty 5 $500 0 5 0 0 0 0
39 Andrew Abruzzo 5 $500 0 5 0 0 0 0
39 Ari-Pekka Liukkonen 5 $500 0 0 5 0 0 0
39 Dylan Carter 5 $500 0 0 5 0 0 0
43 Arkady Vyatchanin 4 $400 0 0 4 0 0 0
43 Michael Chadwick 4 $400 0 0 0 4 0 0
43 Sean Grieshop 4 $400 0 0 4 0 0 0
43 Sean Lehane 4 $400 3 0 1 0 0 0
43 Taylor Abbott 4 $400 0 0 4 0 0 0
43 Yuri Kisil 4 $400 4 0 0 0 0 0
49 Abrahm Devine 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
49 Ali Khalafalla 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
49 Fuyu Yoshida 3 $300 3 0 0 0 0 0
49 Grigory Tarasevich 3 $300 0 1 0 0 2 0
49 Joseph Schooling 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 0
49 Long Gutierrez 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
49 Ryan Held 3 $300 3 0 0 0 0 0
49 Shogo Takeda 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 0
49 Tom Derbyshire 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 0
58 Adam Linker 2 $200 2 0 0 0 0 0
58 Cristian Quintero 2 $200 0 0 2 0 0 0
58 Gunnar Bentz 2 $100 0 0 0 0 0 2
58 Hennessey Stuart 2 $200 2 0 0 0 0 0
58 Justin Ress 2 $100 0 0 0 0 0 2
58 Max Litchfield 2 $200 0 2 0 0 0 0
58 PJ Ransford 2 $100 0 0 0 0 0 2
58 Robert Owen 2 $100 0 0 0 0 0 2
58 Stephen Milne 2 $200 0 2 0 0 0 0
67 Bradlee Ashby 1 $100 0 0 1 0 0 0
67 Bruno Fratus 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 0
67 Carlos Claverie 1 $100 0 0 1 0 0 0
67 Conor Dwyer 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
67 Daniel Hunter 1 $100 0 0 1 0 0 0
67 Grant Sanders 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
67 Jack LeVant 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
67 Jonathan Gomez 1 $100 0 0 1 0 0 0
67 Josh Schneider 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
67 Kieran Smith 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
67 Marc Hinawi 1 $100 0 0 1 0 0 0
67 Marius Kusch 1 $100 0 0 1 0 0 0
67 Michael Jensen 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
67 Michael Weiss 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
67 Nicolo Martinenghi 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 0
67 Patrick Callan 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
67 Richard Funk 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
67 Santiago Grassi 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 0
67 Singo Nakaya 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0
67 Tristan Cote 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
67 Tsubasa Amai 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 0
67 Will Licon 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 0

