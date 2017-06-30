Kevin Cordes Now Leads All Male PSS Scorers At Nats After Day 4

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
Kevin Cordes completed his breaststroke sweep tonight, passing up Caeleb Dressel for the most Pro Swim Series points earned among men at Nationals.
Chase Kalisz still leads the points handily, despite not swimming tonight. He’s got a shot at the 200 IM title tomorrow, and can clinch the series points title with a top-3 finish in the 200 IM. In fact, the only way Kalisz could lose the series outright would be if he finishes 4th or lower and Josh Prenot finishes 1st in that 200 IM. That would force a tie at 55 points apiece. USA Swimming’s tiebreaker is the “highest single-race FINA power point ranking.”
Per our research, at this point it’s Kalisz, whose 400 IM time of 4:06.99 from last night should roughly correlate to 962 FINA points. But it’s close: Prenot’s season-best of 2:08.72 from Wednesday night’s 200 breast should be 960 FINA points – just two behind Kalisz.
So all that said, here’s what would need to happen for Prenot to steal the series title from Kalisz tomorrow:
- Prenot wins 200 IM
- Kalisz finishes no better than 4th in 200 IM
- Prenot’s time is 1:55.44 or faster (beating Kalisz’s best FINA power point total)
On the women’s side, Katie Ledecky continues to ice her title. She took back the single-meet lead from Leah Smith by a narrow two points. That comes after Ledecky topped Smith for the 400 free title. It marks the third time this week the duo have gone 1-2 in a race, and we could see #4 tomorrow if both go through with their entries in the 1500 free.
Running U.S. Nationals Points
Women:
|Rank
|Athlete
|Nationals Points
|Nationals Money
|1
|Katie Ledecky
|30
|$1,500
|2
|Leah Smith
|28
|$1,400
|3
|Kathleen Baker
|20
|$1,000
|3
|Lilly King
|20
|$1,000
|5
|Mallory Comerford
|12
|$600
|6
|Hali Flickinger
|10
|$500
|6
|Kelsi Worrell
|10
|$500
|8
|Bethany Galat
|8
|$400
|8
|Sarah Gibson
|8
|$400
|10
|Dakota Luther
|6
|$300
|10
|Elizabeth Beisel
|6
|$300
|10
|Katie Meili
|6
|$300
|10
|Olivia Smoliga
|6
|$300
|10
|Regan Smith
|6
|$300
|10
|Simone Manuel
|6
|$300
|16
|Lia Neal
|2
|$100
|16
|Sierra Schmidt
|2
|$100
|16
|Asia Seidt
|2
|$100
|16
|Hannah Moore
|2
|$100
|16
|Brooke Forde
|2
|$100
|16
|Hannah Stevens
|2
|$100
|16
|Melanie Margalis
|2
|$100
|16
|Miranda Tucker
|2
|$100
Men:
|Rank
|Athlete
|Nationals Points
|Nationals Money
|1
|Kevin Cordes
|20
|$1,000
|2
|Caeleb Dressel
|16
|$800
|2
|Ryan Murphy
|16
|$800
|4
|Townley Haas
|14
|$700
|5
|Chase Kalisz
|12
|$600
|5
|Jack Conger
|12
|$600
|5
|Zane Grothe
|12
|$600
|8
|Nathan Adrian
|10
|$500
|8
|Matt Grevers
|10
|$500
|8
|True Sweetser
|10
|$500
|11
|Nicolas Fink
|8
|$400
|12
|Blake Pieroni
|6
|$300
|12
|Jacob Pebley
|6
|$300
|12
|Jay Litherland
|6
|$300
|12
|Robert Finke
|6
|$300
|12
|Tim Phillips
|6
|$300
|12
|Clark Smith
|6
|$300
|12
|Cody Miller
|6
|$300
|12
|Pace Clark
|6
|$300
|20
|Justin Ress
|2
|$100
|20
|Gunnar Bentz
|2
|$100
|20
|Josh Prenot
|2
|$100
|20
|Robert Owen
|2
|$100
|20
|PJ Ransford
|2
|$100
POINTS & PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
Each swimmer earns points and prize money for 1st, 2nd or 3rd place finishes in individual Olympic distance events at every stop of the tour. Relays and non-Olympic events (50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, women’s 1500 free, men’s 800 free, etc) do not count for points or money.
- 1st: $500 and 5 points
- 2nd: $300 and 3 points
- 3rd: $100 and 1 point
At Summer Nationals, those point totals will be doubled to 10, 6 and 2.
The overall point winners from the entire series for both men and women will earn $10,000 apiece, as well as a 1-year lease of a BMW car. Athletes of any nationality can earn the cash bonus, but only U.S. citizens can win the BMW. If a foreign athlete or an athlete maintaining their amateurism status wins the tour, the car will be passed on to the next eligible finisher, but if a swimmer maintaining their amateurism status wins the series, the $10,000 bonus will not be passed on to the next finisher.
*Though not addressed in the series rules, a tie appears to net each swimmer the points of the position for which they tied. For example, a tie for first gives both swimmers 5 points, instead of adding up the first and second place points (5+3=8) and splitting them between the two (for 4 apiece). This appears to be reflected in the point standings tallied by USA Swimming on its website.
Updated PSS Points/Money
Women:
|Rank
|Athlete
|Points
|Money
|Austin
|Indianapolis
|Mesa
|Atlanta
|Santa Clara
|U.S. Nationals
|1
|Katie Ledecky
|68
|$5,300
|0
|0
|18
|15
|5
|30
|2
|Melanie Margalis
|41
|$4,000
|19
|6
|6
|8
|0
|2
|3
|Kelsi Worrell
|40
|$3,500
|0
|5
|10
|5
|10
|10
|4
|Hali Flickinger
|39
|$3,400
|8
|10
|0
|11
|0
|10
|5
|Leah Smith
|37
|$2,300
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|28
|6
|Simone Manuel
|34
|$3,100
|0
|0
|12
|11
|5
|6
|7
|Lilly King
|28
|$1,800
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|20
|8
|Katie Meili
|24
|$2,100
|0
|3
|10
|5
|0
|6
|9
|Madisyn Cox
|22
|$2,200
|0
|0
|7
|0
|15
|0
|9
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|22
|$2,200
|11
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Mallory Comerford
|21
|$1,500
|0
|5
|3
|1
|0
|12
|12
|Kathleen Baker
|20
|$1,000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|13
|Ashley Twichell
|16
|$1,600
|10
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Ali DeLoof
|15
|$1,500
|0
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|14
|Hilary Caldwell
|15
|$1,500
|5
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|16
|Sarah Gibson
|13
|$900
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|Regan Smith
|12
|$900
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|18
|Lia Neal
|10
|$900
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|2
|19
|Bethany Galat
|9
|$500
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|19
|Breeja Larson
|9
|$900
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Elizabeth Beisel
|9
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|19
|Eva Merrell
|9
|$900
|4
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Lauren Case
|9
|$900
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|19
|Zhu Menghui
|9
|$900
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Brooke Forde
|8
|$700
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|2
|25
|Cierra Runge
|8
|$800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|25
|Kayla Sanchez
|8
|$800
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Michelle Williams
|8
|$800
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Molly Hannis
|8
|$800
|0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Federica Pellegrini
|7
|$700
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Madison Kennedy
|7
|$700
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|30
|Olivia Smoliga
|7
|$400
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|30
|Siobhan Haughey
|7
|$700
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|34
|Amanda Weir
|6
|$600
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|34
|Dakota Luther
|6
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|34
|Erin Voss
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|34
|Hannah Miley
|6
|$600
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Hellen Moffitt
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|34
|Joanna Evans
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|34
|Katie Drabot
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|34
|Katie McLaughlin
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|34
|Kylie Masse
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|43
|Chloe Tutton
|5
|$500
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Hannah Moore
|5
|$400
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43
|Lucie Nordmann
|5
|$500
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Macarena Ceballos
|5
|$500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|43
|Miranda Tucker
|5
|$400
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|43
|Rebecca Smith
|5
|$500
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|49
|Cassidy Bayer
|4
|$400
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|49
|Erica Seltenreich-Hodgson
|4
|$400
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Hannah Saiz
|4
|$400
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Kendyl Stewart
|4
|$400
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Abbie Wood
|3
|$300
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Danielle Hanus
|3
|$300
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Delfina Pignatiello
|3
|$300
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Emily Escobedo
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|53
|Grace Ariola
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|53
|Jazmin Carlin
|3
|$300
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Jessica Fullalove
|3
|$300
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Ky-lee Perry
|3
|$300
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Liu Yaxin
|3
|$300
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Louise Hansson
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Mackenzie Padington
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|53
|Mie Nielsen
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Monika Gonzalez-Hermosilla
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|53
|Riley Scott
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|53
|Sandrine Mainville
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|53
|Sarah Darcel
|3
|$300
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Sierra Schmidt
|3
|$200
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|53
|Vien Nguyen
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|71
|Asia Seidt
|2
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|71
|Claire Adams
|2
|$200
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|71
|Hannah Stevens
|2
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|71
|Sydney Pickrem
|2
|$200
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Abbey Weitzeil
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|75
|Alexia Zevnik
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Allie Szekely
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|75
|Andee Cottrell
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|75
|Caroline Baldwin
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|75
|Dominique Bouchard
|1
|$100
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Emma Barksdale
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|75
|Emma Nordin
|1
|$100
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|G Ryan
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|75
|Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir
|1
|$100
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Imogen Clark
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Kierra Smith
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|75
|Kristel Kobrich
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|75
|Leah Stevens
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|75
|Mackenzie Glover
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Marina Garcia
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|75
|Melissa Postoll
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|75
|Melissa Rodriguez
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|75
|Natalie Labonge
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Olivia Anderson
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Remedy Rule
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|75
|Taylor Pike
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Ye Shiwen
|1
|$100
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Men:
|Rank
|Athlete
|Points
|Money
|Austin
|Indianapolis
|Mesa
|Atlanta
|Santa Clara
|U.S. Nationals
|1
|Chase Kalisz
|55
|$4,900
|0
|0
|18
|20
|5
|12
|2
|Josh Prenot
|45
|$4,400
|11
|13
|14
|0
|5
|2
|3
|Jacob Pebley
|35
|$3,200
|8
|6
|8
|4
|3
|6
|4
|Nathan Adrian
|34
|$2,900
|0
|10
|8
|0
|6
|10
|4
|Ryan Murphy
|34
|$2,600
|0
|0
|0
|8
|10
|16
|6
|Daiya Seto
|32
|$3,200
|20
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Kevin Cordes
|31
|$2,100
|0
|0
|6
|0
|5
|20
|8
|Jay Litherland
|30
|$2,700
|0
|0
|0
|6
|18
|6
|9
|Nicolas Fink
|27
|$2,300
|6
|3
|0
|4
|6
|8
|10
|Matt Grevers
|23
|$1,800
|5
|0
|5
|0
|3
|10
|11
|Caeleb Dressel
|22
|$1,400
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|16
|12
|Jack Conger
|21
|$1,500
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|12
|13
|Michael Andrew
|20
|$2,000
|5
|4
|0
|5
|6
|0
|14
|Marcelo Acosta
|17
|$1,700
|0
|0
|10
|1
|6
|0
|14
|Zane Grothe
|17
|$1,100
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|12
|16
|Park Tae Hwan
|15
|$1,500
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|17
|Tom Shields
|14
|$1,400
|0
|0
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|Townley Haas
|14
|$700
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|19
|Anton Ipsen
|13
|$1,300
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cody Miller
|13
|$1,000
|0
|4
|0
|3
|0
|6
|19
|Joao de Lucca
|13
|$1,300
|0
|1
|6
|6
|0
|0
|22
|Andrew Wilson
|11
|$1,100
|6
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|22
|Blake Pieroni
|11
|$800
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|22
|Clark Smith
|11
|$800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|25
|Li Zhuhao
|10
|$1,000
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Marcos Lavado
|10
|$1,000
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|25
|Shinri Shioura
|10
|$1,000
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|True Sweetser
|10
|$500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|25
|Xu Jiayu
|10
|$1,000
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|James Guy
|9
|$900
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Pace Clark
|9
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|30
|Tim Phillips
|9
|$600
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|33
|Ryosuke Irie
|8
|$800
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|33
|Vladimir Morozov
|8
|$800
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|35
|Felix Auboeck
|7
|$700
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|36
|Duncan Scott
|6
|$600
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Naito Ehara
|6
|$600
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Robert Finke
|6
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|39
|Adam Peaty
|5
|$500
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Andrew Abruzzo
|5
|$500
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Ari-Pekka Liukkonen
|5
|$500
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Dylan Carter
|5
|$500
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Arkady Vyatchanin
|4
|$400
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Michael Chadwick
|4
|$400
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|43
|Sean Grieshop
|4
|$400
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Sean Lehane
|4
|$400
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Taylor Abbott
|4
|$400
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Yuri Kisil
|4
|$400
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Abrahm Devine
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|49
|Ali Khalafalla
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|49
|Fuyu Yoshida
|3
|$300
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Grigory Tarasevich
|3
|$300
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|49
|Joseph Schooling
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|49
|Long Gutierrez
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|49
|Ryan Held
|3
|$300
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Shogo Takeda
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|49
|Tom Derbyshire
|3
|$300
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|Adam Linker
|2
|$200
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|Cristian Quintero
|2
|$200
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|58
|Gunnar Bentz
|2
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|58
|Hennessey Stuart
|2
|$200
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|Justin Ress
|2
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|58
|Max Litchfield
|2
|$200
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|PJ Ransford
|2
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|58
|Robert Owen
|2
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|58
|Stephen Milne
|2
|$200
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Bradlee Ashby
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Bruno Fratus
|1
|$100
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Carlos Claverie
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Conor Dwyer
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|67
|Daniel Hunter
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Grant Sanders
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|67
|Jack LeVant
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Jonathan Gomez
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Josh Schneider
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|67
|Kieran Smith
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|67
|Marc Hinawi
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Marius Kusch
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Michael Jensen
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|67
|Michael Weiss
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|67
|Nicolo Martinenghi
|1
|$100
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Patrick Callan
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|67
|Richard Funk
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|67
|Santiago Grassi
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|67
|Singo Nakaya
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|67
|Tristan Cote
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Tsubasa Amai
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Will Licon
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
