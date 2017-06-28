2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

World Championship spots are back on the line tonight in Indianapolis with four events on the schedule. The 200 free will lead us off, where two individual spots are on the line as well as potentially four more spots for the relay. We’ll then see the 200 breast and 200 back, both with two spots on the line as well, and then the 50 fly where only the winner will book a ticket to Budapest.

Individual Olympic gold medalists Lilly King and Ryan Murphy will look to earn their spots on the Worlds team tonight, while Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel will be among those looking to add another event to their schedule after qualifying last night.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt, 2012

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt, 2012

LC National Meet Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt, 2012

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:58.68

MEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008

LC National Meet Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:47.73

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni, 2012

U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni, 2009

LC National Meet Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:25.91

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot , 2016

, 2016 U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot , 2016

, 2016 LC National Meet Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot , 2016

, 2016 FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:11.11

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

American Record: 2:04.06, Missy Franklin, 2012

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.68, Missy Franklin, 2013

LC National Meet Record: 2:05.68, Missy Franklin, 2013

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:11.53

MEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

LC National Meet Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:58.55

WOMEN’S 50 FLY FINALS

American Record: 25.50, Dara Torres, 2009

U.S. Open Record: 25.50, Dara Torres, 2009

LC National Meet Record: 25.50, Dara Torres, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 26.49

MEN’S 50 FLY FINALS