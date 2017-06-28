2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Wednesday Finals Heat Sheet
World Championship spots are back on the line tonight in Indianapolis with four events on the schedule. The 200 free will lead us off, where two individual spots are on the line as well as potentially four more spots for the relay. We’ll then see the 200 breast and 200 back, both with two spots on the line as well, and then the 50 fly where only the winner will book a ticket to Budapest.
Individual Olympic gold medalists Lilly King and Ryan Murphy will look to earn their spots on the Worlds team tonight, while Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel will be among those looking to add another event to their schedule after qualifying last night.
Check out a full preview of tonight’s finals here.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS
- American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt, 2012
- LC National Meet Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt, 2012
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:58.68
MEN’S 200 FREE FINALS
- American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008
- LC National Meet Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:47.73
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS
- American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni, 2009
- LC National Meet Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:25.91
MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS
- American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot, 2016
- LC National Meet Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot, 2016
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:11.11
WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS
- American Record: 2:04.06, Missy Franklin, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 2:05.68, Missy Franklin, 2013
- LC National Meet Record: 2:05.68, Missy Franklin, 2013
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:11.53
MEN’S 200 BACK FINALS
- American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol, 2009
- LC National Meet Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:58.55
WOMEN’S 50 FLY FINALS
- American Record: 25.50, Dara Torres, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 25.50, Dara Torres, 2009
- LC National Meet Record: 25.50, Dara Torres, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 26.49
MEN’S 50 FLY FINALS
- American Record: 22.91, Bryan Lundquist, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 22.91, Bryan Lundquist, 2009
- LC National Meet Record: 23.26, Cullen Jones, 2017
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 23.67
11 Comments on "2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap"
Can’t wait for finals!
Ledecky – 1:55.0
Haas 1:44.9
King 2:23.0
Prenot 2:07.4
Smith 2:07.80
Murphy 1:54.20
Worrel 25:30
Dressel 22.95
ooh, some fast 50 fly predictions
Let the show begin 😅