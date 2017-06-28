2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Night two of the 2017 US World Championship Trials is in the books, and with US swimmers tonight putting up the top time in the world in the women’s 200 free, and the 2nd-fastest time in the world in the men’s race, it’s now worth taking a look at how the USA’s 4×200 relays look heading into Budapest.

Women

USA

Katie Ledecky 1:54.84

Leah Smith 1:56.68

Melanie Marglis 1:56.90

Mallory Comerford 1:56.95

Total: 7:45.57

China

Duo Shen 1:56.71

Yanhan Al 1:56.72

Bingjie Li 1:56.74

Zixuan Liu 1:57.06

Total: 7:47.23

Australia

Emma McKeon 1:55.68

Madison Wilson 1:57.68

Mikkayla Sheridan 1:57.84

Ariame Titmus 1:57.90

Total: 7:49.10

While the US is going to miss Allison Schmitt and Maya DiRado, Ledecky and Smith are as solid of a 1-2 punch as you’re going to see currently, and the “supporting cast” is strong as well. Margalis swam in prelims on this relay in Rio (as did tonight’s 6th place finisher, Cierra Runge), and Comerford has been showing steady improvement all year. Throw in Simone Manuel, and the US relay has both top-end talent and depth and looks to be the favorites heading into next month.

Men

USA

Townley Haas 1:45.03

Blaker Pieroni 1:46.30

Zane Grothe 1:46.39

Clark Smith 1:47.10

Total: 7:04.82

Great Britain

James Guy – 1:45.55

Duncan Scott – 1:45.80

Calum Jarvis – 1:47.02

Nicholas Grainger – 1:47.28

Total: 7:05.65

China’s Sun Yung is the only man under 1:45 this season, but they only have one other guy under 1:48. Mack Horton‘s best time this year is 1:46.83, which is slower than the the US’s 3rd-best time.

So, it looks to come down to Great Britain and the US. James Guy and Duncan Scott give the Brits a 1-2 punch on paper like the US women, but then there’s over a one second gap between those two and the next fastest. The US, meanwhile, has Blake Pieroni and Zane Grothe at 1:46-low, but also has two other men — Conor Dwyer and Jack Conger — who have been 1:45s before. Conger was way off this morning and didn’t make the relay at all, but it’s conceivable that he could time trial before Worlds and end up being put on the relay somehow if the coaches deem it necessary. Dwyer, meanwhile, hasn’t competed much, and we’ll see what more he can do in a couple more weeks, but it certainly wouldn’t be shocking to see him go under 1:46 on a rolling start.

Even without those two, though, the US top four times come in almost two seconds faster than Great Britain’s combined times. While Dwyer placed 4th in the final in 1:47.25, that time was actually slower than Clark Smith‘s prelim time, so we’ve included Smith in our calculations instead of Dwyer. And we haven’t even mentioned Caeleb Dressel yet, who swam a pair of 1:47s to qualify for the relay, today while also swimming the 50 fly.

The bottom line is that while Great Britain is dangerous (remember Kazan?), already the US men look to be the favorites on paper, and still have some good room for improvement between now and next month.