Top 5 Biggest Time Drops From Seed At Day 2 Of U.S. Nationals

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Prelims timelines
- Broadcast schedule
- Event-by-event previews
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (U.S. viewers)
- Live Stream (International viewers)
As we did yesterday, we’re bringing you the top 5 time drops from seeds on day 2 of U.S. Nationals.
This data comes courtesy of Barry Revzin, who has done excellent work crunching the numbers in a hurry after each night’s session. The time drops work off of seed times, and Barry has listed the top 5 drops (percentage-wise) from all swimmers and from the top 16 seeds, which shows which already-high-level swimmers found a way to jump to the next level this week.
Curtis Ogren had the biggest overall drop, soaring from the 44th seed into the B final of the 200 back. Meanwhile Kathleen Baker had the best drop among all women in the 200 back, winning in a world-leading 2:06.38. Baker was originally seeded with a short course yards time (which are not included in these rankings), but was reseeded with a time from early in 2016. Baker didn’t swim this event at Olympic Trials last summer, and had previously only gone 2:09.36 as a lifetime-best.
Top 5 Time Drops From Day 2
Overall:
-
3.6% – Curtis Ogren (M 200 Back) 2:03.70 to 1:59.19
-
3.4% – Kathleen Baker (W 200 Back) 2:10.79 to 2:06.38
-
3.0% – Matthew Anderson (M 200 Breast) 2:18.54 to 2:14.33
-
2.9% – Charlie Swanson (M 200 Breast) 2:18.2 to 2:14.56
-
2.5% – Jonathan Tybur (M 200 Breast) 2:14.32 to 2:10.94
Among Top 16 Seeds:
-
3.4% – Kathleen Baker (W 200 Back) 2:10.79 to 2:06.38
-
2.5% – Jonathan Tybur (M 200 Breast) 2:14.32 to 2:10.94
-
2.1% – Bryce Mefford (M 200 Back) 2:01.21 to 1:58.63
-
2.0% – Kayla Brumbaum (W 200 Breast) 2:28.79 to 2:25.85
-
1.7% – Conner McHugh (M 200 Breast) 2:14.81 to 2:12.47
Visuals
Other facts:
-
Average Time Change: +0.03%
-
Median Time Change: -0.06%
-
% Improved upon Seed Time: 52.5%
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Top 5 Biggest Time Drops From Seed At Day 2 Of U.S. Nationals"
I really hope Kathleen can get that 50 bk tomorrow to!!!
Anyone know where race videos are?