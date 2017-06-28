15-Year-Old Regan Smith Brings Return to U.S.’s Young Swimmer Legacy

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

The 2016 Rio Olympics were the first Olympics in 116 years that the United States’s Olympic swimming roster didn’t have any swimmers under the age of 18. It also was the first time since 1992 that the American Olympic swim team lacked a 14 or 15-year-old. (14-year-old Amanda Beard famously held a teddy bear on the medal stand in 1996, Michael Phelps was 15 in 2000, Katie Hoff was 15 in 2004, Elizabeth Beisel was 15 in 2008, and Katie Ledecky was 15 in 2012.)

Up until very recently, the American young swimmer tradition has continued in non-Olympic years as well. A 14-year-old Beisel made the Melbourne World Championships squad in 2007, 15-year-old Elizabeth Pelton swam at the 2009 World Championships in Rome, 16-year-old Missy Franklin took on the 2011 World Championships in Shanghai, and 15-year-old Becca Mann made the open water team for 2013 Worlds in Barcelona.

Today, 15-year-old Regan Smith claimed a spot on the Budapest Worlds squad by finishing second in the 200 back with 2:08.55. After a drought of very young Worlds-quality American swimmers, Smith’s performance could represent a return to the United States’s young-international-level-swimmer tradition.

Other countries, especially those in Asia (Japan and Rikako Ikee comes to mind), have not seen the same dearth of very young swimmers that the U.S. has in the past couple of years. It’s still too far-out to start evaluating potential for future 15-year-olds for Tokyo 2020, but Smith shows that the United States is still a place where (very) young talent can train and end up competing at the highest level.