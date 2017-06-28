USA Swimming World Team Trials Day 2 Photo Vault

More tickets to Budapest punched and loads of fast swims marked day 2 at the 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials in Indianapolis.  Swimming photographer Mike Lewis has been pounding on the deck and up on the catwalk and brings us some really cool imagery from the IUPUI pool.

everybody get ready 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Bethany Galat 200 breaststroke 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ryan Murphy 200 backstroke 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Ledecky fans 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Ledecky 200 freestyle 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Reece Whitley 200 breaststroke 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Kathleen Baker wins 200 backstroke 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jacob Pebley 200 backstroke 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Cierra Runge 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Super stoked 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Ledecky 200 freestyle 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

200 backstroke prelims 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

King and crown – Lilly King takes the 200 breastoke title at the 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

John Graham awards Kathleen Baker gold in 200 backstroke at 2017 USA Swimming World Team Trials (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

phelps swims 200 breast rio

beautiful work

a_trojan

unbelievable shot of Murphy

